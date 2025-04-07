Jade Investments Welcomes Aninda Bose as New Partner to Propel Business Expansion

Aninda Bose joins Jade Investments as Partner to drive strategic growth in real estate and digital expansion.

Toronto, Canada, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade Investments, a leading private equity real estate firm renowned for its strategic residential and industrial investments, is pleased to announce that Aninda Bose has joined the firm as a Partner. In this role, Aninda will collaborate closely with existing partners Avi Jakobowitch, Dallas Rose and Daniel Chovnick to enhance the company's brand, drive strategy and business growth.​

Aninda, an American Business Awardee and founder of global digital agency, DigiDrub, software consultancy firm Que Zara, minority partner in Reach, and co-partner of 911 Auto Group brings a wealth of expertise in strategic development and market expansion. His extensive background includes leadership positions at prominent public and private organizations, and stellar digital entrepreneurship. ​

"We are thrilled to welcome Aninda to our leadership team," said Avi Jakobowitch, Principal Partner at Jade Investments. "His proven track record align perfectly with our vision to maximize value and build trust with our customers and investors. We aim to grow thrice as fast as the industry average in the next decade with a core focus being on building warehouses, data centers and industrial facilities".



Jade Investments has a strong history of leveraging deep relationships with brokers, institutions, and operators to source unique investment opportunities. The firm currently (April 2025) manages over $500 million (USD) in assets, encompassing more than 500,000 square feet of industrial space and 3,000 multi-family units. The firm aims to invest $10 Billion USD in the high yield real estate assets in the North American market in the next few years.​

"I am excited to contribute to Jade Investments and work alongside Avi, Dallas and Daniel," said Aninda Bose. "Together, we aim to further strengthen the company's market position and explore new avenues for growth."​

Jade Investments is a premier private equity real estate firm specializing in strategic acquisitions and asset management across industrial and multi-family sectors. With a portfolio spanning over 500,000 square feet of industrial space and 3,000 multi-family units, the firm leverages deep industry relationships and data-driven insights to maximize value for investors. Committed to growth, innovation, and long-term stability, Jade Investments continues to expand its presence in North America and key markets. For more information, visit www.jadeinvestments.com.

