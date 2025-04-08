Stand With Crypto Appoints Carrie “Ms. NFTy” Lyn California Chapter President, Launches Immersive Statewide Crypto Tour

Carrie “Ms. NFTy” Lyn, newly appointed California Chapter President of Stand With Crypto, leading the charge with the California Crypto Tour. Lamar Odom, Carrie “Ms. NFTy” Lyn, Wendy O, and Aventurine of 9dcc at the kickoff of the California Crypto Tour in Los Angeles — bridging culture, community, and crypto innovation. Lamar Odom at the California Crypto Tour kickoff in Los Angeles, showing his support for Stand With Crypto with a special message.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stand With Crypto Appoints Carrie “Ms. NFTy” Lyn as California President, Launches Statewide Crypto Tour Bridging Blockchain, Culture, and PolicyThe grassroots movement with over 2 million advocates expands in California with immersive activations, voter education, and policy engagement.CALIFORNIA — Stand With Crypto, the nonpartisan movement protecting the future of blockchain innovation, has appointed Carrie “Ms. NFTy” Lyn as the California Chapter President. To launch her new role, Lyn kicked off the California Crypto Tour, a first-of-its-kind initiative blending blockchain education, immersive community experiences, and civic engagement across four cities — Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, and Sacramento.The tour began in Los Angeles, where Web3 met West Coast culture in an all-star activation featuring NBA legend Lamar Odom, blockchain advocate Wendy O, and Aventurine, of 9dcc a luxury Web3 fashion brand. There, Carrie introduced the tour’s official mascot: the Cali Crypto Bear — a playful, AR-powered homage to California’s iconic state bear. Designed to engage and educate, the Cali Crypto Bear is a symbol of innovation, resilience, and accessibility in the blockchain space.In San Francisco, the tour brought the party to the iconic House of Web3, which was transformed into a full-blown crypto carnival. Guests were treated to live jugglers, contortionists and Brazilian-style dancers performing throughout the event — fusing creativity and culture with the future of tech. The Cali Crypto Bear even made a special appearance, delighting attendees. Interactive fireside chats, augmented reality tour merch, and purple pea flower drinks completed the multisensory experience, while guests unlocked on-chain tools, and gained knowledge from top Web3 voices of the Bay area.Next up: San Diego, where on Saturday, April 12th, the tour continues with a Web3 Scavenger Hunt in Little Italy. JOIN NOW and RSVP, the event features discovery zones, giveaways, and product demos from some of the most innovative and beloved Web3 brands, including:SUI BlockchainEdge WalletVeeFriends: Minis9dccBored Ape Yacht Club: Made by ApesBored MunchiesApe Water; Bored Distillery & Bored SpiritsChipped Social (tech-powered press-on nails that instantly connect people to your digital identity, socials, or crypto wallet with a tap)Silent Swap by SquidGrowParticipants will be able to claim crypto, explore new Web3 tools, and unlock exclusive merch and digital experiences. The scavenger hunt will wrap with a beachside lunch open to families and newcomers alike — showing the fun and inclusive side of blockchain.The final stop will be in Sacramento, where Lyn and Stand With Crypto will host a private reception for state lawmakers following a key legislative session on digital assets and technology. The event will provide an opportunity to share real feedback from communities across California — from educators and students to builders and creators — focused on what’s needed from government leaders to foster innovation and inclusion.“I’m not here to talk at lawmakers,” said Lyn. “I’m here to bring the voices of our communities forward — from underserved youth learning Web3, to builders who want California to stay competitive. Our goal is to help legislators understand what’s needed for responsible growth and how blockchain can be used as a tool to better serve the people.”A veteran business strategist with over 20 years of experience, Lyn has advised government agencies, nonprofits, and startups on how to integrate blockchain and emerging technologies to improve transparency, increase access, and empower constituents. Through her EdTech platform LearnVille , she’s already helping train the next generation of builders and change-makers from historically marginalized communities.About Stand With CryptoStand With Crypto is a nonpartisan, grassroots movement dedicated to advancing pro-crypto policies and ensuring the U.S. remains a global leader in digital innovation. With over 2 million advocates, it empowers voters to take action and educates lawmakers on the importance of a fair, forward-looking regulatory framework for blockchain, digital assets, and Web3.About Carrie “Ms. NFTy” LynCarrie Lyn, also known as “Ms. NFTy,” is an internationally recognized Web3 expert, social impact strategist, and EdTech founder. As the creator of LearnVille, she brings blockchain, mental health, AI, and financial literacy education to underserved communities in innovative ways. Carrie is a Forbes Web3 Legacy Pass Holder, UN 2024 Speaker, and California native committed to making tech a force for public good.What’s Next for California?With leadership from Carrie and support from Stand With Crypto, the movement will continue expanding across the state — from activating new voters, to launching regular community events, STATEWIDE, to bringing grassroots stories into the halls of legislation. The California Crypto Tour is just the beginning.RSVP for San Diego: https://lu.ma/52efhdb1?tk=bwgA4H Join the MovementVisit www.standwithcrypto.org to take action.Follow along with @Ms_NFTy on social media.

