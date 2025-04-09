OPIC Technologies, Inc. Leads 3D Livestream Innovation for Real Estate Showings

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

OPIC’s 3D livestream tech gives realtors a more immersive way to show homes, offering buyers depth, space, and perspective in real time.

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., the industry leader in 3D livestream technology, is redefining how realtors can present properties to prospective buyers. By capturing depth, spatial detail, and real-time motion, OPIC’s 3D livestreaming enables a more informative and lifelike way to explore homes remotely—providing a significant upgrade from static images and flat video tours.

Traditional virtual tours and video walkthroughs often lack the spatial context necessary to understand the true layout and scale of a property. OPIC’s 3D livestreaming solves this challenge by preserving depth and perspective, allowing viewers to experience a home as though they were physically inside it. This added dimension gives buyers a better feel for room sizes, flow between spaces, ceiling heights, and other architectural elements critical to decision-making.

For real estate professionals, this offers a valuable tool to engage serious buyers who may be relocating, managing tight schedules, or purchasing remotely. During a 3D livestream, realtors can guide potential buyers through the space in real time, answer questions, and adapt the tour based on buyer interest—all while giving them a more authentic sense of the environment.

“A home is more than a collection of rooms—it’s a spatial experience,” said Bob Douglas, CEO at OPIC Technologies. “Our technology allows buyers to see not just what a home looks like, but how it feels to move through it.”

This approach also supports more inclusive home-buying by making property tours more accessible to individuals with mobility limitations or those living in different time zones. As the real estate industry continues to adapt to hybrid and digital-first practices, 3D livestreaming offers a meaningful way to bridge the gap between physical and virtual showings.

About OPIC Technologies, Inc.

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in 3D livestream technology, specializing in real-time video that captures depth, spatial perspective, and motion. With applications across industries—including real estate, fashion, education, travel, and entertainment—OPIC’s immersive media tools are changing how people connect with physical spaces through digital platforms. Headquartered in Orlando, OPIC is committed to advancing how the world communicates and explores through livestreaming.



