Of Her, Of Us, Of the Future: Tolu Ayorinde’s New Exhibition at Reimagined BK

Motherhood by Tolu Ayorinde Hello Spring! By Tolu Ayorinde Job Satisfaction by Tolu Ayorinde

An Evocative Exploration of Femininity, Folklore and Diasporic Identity

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the heart of Crown Heights , a quiet but potent revolution in contemporary art is unfolding. Located on the increasingly vibrant Franklin Avenue, Reimagined BK—a hybrid space that melds vintage fashion with fine art—continues its mission to showcase the boldest voices in global contemporary art. This April, the boutique-gallery presents its third artist in an ambitious exhibition series: Nigerian-American painter, illustrator, and educator Tolu Ayorinde.The exhibition, titled “Of Her, Of Us, Of the Future”, presents a stirring visual exploration of identity, memory, and femininity, woven through the lens of African diasporic heritage. With an arresting command of color, texture, and form, Ayorinde’s latest body of work challenges viewers to consider not only what is seen—but what is remembered.Born in Nigeria and now residing in Brooklyn, Ayorinde carries with him an unshakable reverence for cultural storytelling. Educated at Obafemi Awolowo University—formerly the University of Ife—and later earning a Master’s degree from the City College of New York, he brings to his practice a rich academic foundation that intersects with lived experience. His work is a convergence of scholarship, pedagogy, and artistic instinct.This new exhibition is a triumphant declaration of feminine resilience. Many of the works—such as “Princess”, “Motherhood”, and “Boss Lady”—present Black womanhood not as a monolith but as a spectrum of strength, style, tenderness, and complexity. Each canvas invites us into quiet rituals and bold declarations alike, recalling the Yoruba tradition of honoring women as central to spiritual and communal life.Ayorinde is also a New York City public school teacher who teaches art and is has chosen to showcase one of his students in “Saved”. In the portrait, inspired by the unexpected poetry of a student’s elongated braids, we see Ayorinde’s penchant for drawing the sacred out of the ordinary. Through layered media and sculptural paint textures, hair becomes lineage; style becomes sovereignty.Ayorinde is an artist in motion—literally and metaphorically. His works seem to dance with rhythm and movement, a trait owed in part to his fascination with music and performance. In “Our Time”, the viewer is pulled into the dynamism of Afro-hip hop, reinterpreted through a swirl of expressive brushstrokes and staccato color fields. There is urgency here, but also joy. It is a visual improvisation where tradition and the contemporary meet.But Ayorinde is also deeply invested in dialogue—between past and present, artist and community. His painting “Job Satisfaction,” created after his first visit to Reimagined BK, captures the beauty and talent of store Seamstress Natalie Jene. It also highlights the environment’s ethos of craftsmanship, care, and cultural consciousness. It may initially appear to be a portrait of a woman. However, it is of a place where stories are stitched, hung, worn, and remembered.View Natalie's response and some collection highlights here: https://photos.google.com/album/AF1QipMAkqJfmejKzURAMGxvBbE_1iinSCTKGEPLyJNg Reimagined BK, co-founded by Theresa and Jeff Redd, has quickly emerged as a cultural nucleus in a neighborhood already rich in history and transformation. A few blocks from the Brooklyn Museum, the space acts as both a commercial storefront and a gallery platform—one that recognizes the significance of elevating Black and diasporic voices not just during “heritage” months, but year-round.“April is a time of rebirth,” Theresa Redd notes. “We wanted this month to center the global African artistic legacy—its innovation, beauty, and vitality—and Tolu’s work does exactlythat.”Art collectors, curators, and enthusiasts alike will find in Ayorinde’s show an urgent and layered narrative—one that deserves not only to be seen but felt. This exhibition is not just a display of technical brilliance; it is a love letter to Black womanhood, to Brooklyn, and to the infinite pathways of the African Diaspora.Absolutely! Here's a refined and elevated version of that section to reflect exclusivity, appeal to serious collectors, and maintain a welcoming but curated tone:Collectors’ Preview & Red Dot LaunchFriday, April 11 | 6:00–9:00 PMAn intimate evening reserved for collectors, curators, and arts professionals. This exclusive preview offers early access to the exhibition and the opportunity to acquire works before the public opening. RSVP is required, and attendance will be confirmed upon review.Opening ReceptionSaturday, April 12 | 3:00–6:00 PMA thoughtfully curated afternoon celebrating the public debut of *Of Her, Of Us, Of the Future*. Space is limited, and advance registration is required.Location: Reimagined BK, 708 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238Inquiries & RSVP: theresa@reimaginedbk.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.