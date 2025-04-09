Carbonova Announces Appointment of Michael Wellwood as Chief Financial Officer

Michael Wellwood, CFO

March 28, 2025

As we scale up and prepare for commercialization, his [Wellwood's] leadership will help guide us through our next phase of growth.” — Mina Zarabian, CEO & Co-Founder

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing a unique blend of technical depth and financial leadership to Carbonova, Michael is a former military pilot with a background in physics and information technology. He transitioned into finance with a focus on supporting early-stage ventures. His passion for the carbon agenda stems from years of seeing promising technologies fall short due to funding limitations. His mission now is to ensure that critical climate solutions like Carbonova’s are well-positioned to scale.With a strong track record in building the financial architecture of high-growth startups, Michael’s systems-engineering mindset, discipline, and rigorous approach to strategy—shaped by years in aerospace and defense—will be critical as Carbonova advances toward commercializing its patented carbon nanofiber technology and raising significant capital for its next phase.“Michael’s unique experience, discipline, and passion for impact make him an exceptional addition to our executive team,” said Dr. Mina Zarabian, CEO and Co-Founder of Carbonova. “As we scale up and prepare for commercialization, his leadership will help guide us through our next phase of growth.”He joins a dynamic team that includes recent executive appointments such as Dr. Todd Pugsley as VP of Technology(1) and Operations and Chris Cornille as Chief Commercial Officer(2). These appointments follow a successful capital raise announced in March 2024, and come as Carbonova prepares to build its first commercial demonstration unit in Canada(3).About CarbonovaCarbonova is developing a scalable solution to transform greenhouse gas emissions into high-performance, net-negative carbon nanofibers for use in everyday applications across energy, construction, battery, and consumer goods industries. With headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, the company owns proprietary technology and catalysts and is on track to launch Canada’s first commercial carbon nanofiber facility.More Carbonova News1. Carbonova-announces-executive-management-appointment 2. Carbonova-corp-appoints-chris-cornille-as-chief-commercial-officer 3. Carbonova-corp-raised-6-million-to-produce-sustainable-materials-from-GHG

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.