Record-Breaking Howard Community College President's Gala Punctuates College's Historic $4.8 Million Fundraising Year

Columbia, MD, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 400 luminaries from government, industry, faith communities, and nonprofit sectors celebrated student scholars and the opening of the Kahlert Foundation Complex during the Howard Community College Educational Foundation's (HCCEF) President's Gala last Saturday. The event raised over $330,000 in scholarship funds, a Foundation record-breaking total for an in-person foundation fundraising event.

"I am truly grateful for the support of our sponsors, particularly BGE and Maryland Live! Hotel and Casino and the Cordish Companies for their amazing investment in this event and our students' futures," said HCC President Daria J. Willis. "We face some challenges in the months and years ahead as we navigate changing educational policies and economic shifts, but the evening showcased the best of Howard County coming together to ensure that our students can move boldly into their lives and careers, knowing that we will always meet them where they dream.”

The 2024-25 academic year has been a historic year of philanthropic support for the college. The successful gala underscores a single-year total of more than $4.8 million raised through events, generous donations, and support of institutional endowment funds—the largest in the Foundation’s 47-year history.

Under Willis' tenure, the college has raised more than $11.7 million in funds for academic scholarships, food provision, athletic support, student health and wellness services, study abroad and service learning, and more. The HCCEF has raised over $27.5 million in the last decade.

The sold-out event was held at Power Plant LIVE! in downtown Baltimore, where supporting donors interacted with scholarship recipients, faculty, and staff from the college to get first-hand accounts of the investment impact. Maryland Congresswoman Sarah K. Elfreth and Howard County Executive Calvin Ball addressed the crowd on Howard Community College's value and the role of two-year education in Maryland's growth and progress. Officials say the gala is a strong example of collaboration between higher education and industry in one of the country's fastest-growing regions.

"HCC is a catalyst for prosperity for our graduates, their families, and employers growing businesses here in Howard County," said Jarrett Carter Sr., vice president of external affairs, communications, and advancement at HCC. "We look forward to evolving the president's gala as a signature event representing Howard County culture and corporate partnership, as well as the brilliance of our students and the faculty and staff who support them."

The Foundation honored philanthropist Greg Kahlert, BGE, and the Silas Craft Collegians Program for their historic support of student success. The Kahlert Foundation has committed over $3.4 million to support the college's scholarships, programs, and capital projects. Over the last 20 years, BGE has donated more than $500,000 to HCC.

The Silas Craft Collegians Program honors the iconic Howard County educator who pioneered educational access for African Americans during eras of segregated teaching and learning in the state. The program is the largest scholarship learning community at the college and emphasizes student advising, mentoring, leadership development, and service learning as key assets for degree completion.

"This year’s President’s Gala was a true celebration of our community’s generosity and commitment to student success. To raise over $330,000 in one evening—and to hear such overwhelming excitement from guests and sponsors—speaks volumes about the power of innovation, collaboration, and shared purpose," said Anne Johnson, Executive Director of the HCCEF. "Even more inspiring, we’ve reached a historic milestone this year, raising over $4.8 million—the highest level of support the Foundation has ever received. We’re breaking records and building momentum that will impact students for years. I’m deeply grateful to our team, supporters, volunteers, and everyone who believes in our mission."

Since 2021, HCC has raised more than $42 million in public and private funding to construct an on-campus workforce development and skilled trades center that will begin construction this month and open for use in 2026. Over the same period, enrollment has grown by more than four percent, the college opened the state's first Boys and Girls Club located on a community college campus, debuted a juvenile justice educational intervention program fully funded by the State's Department of Juvenile Services, and received a $1 million federal grant to reopen its on-campus childcare center which closed during the global COVID pandemic.

