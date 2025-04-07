Dragon Fest 2025 Returns with Citywide Celebration and Featuring Four Days of Panda Fun

NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragon Fest, New York City’s biggest Chinese food and culture festival, is back with even more to celebrate. Set to over six vibrant days across Manhattan and Queens, the 2025 edition of Dragon Fest will additionally feature four Panda Days — an immersive, family-friendly experience dedicated to everyone’s favorite black-and-white bear, packed with panda-themed food, art, and photo ops.

As the largest celebration of Chinese food and culture in NYC, Dragon Fest has become a highlight of the city's cultural calendar. In 2024, the festival drew over half-million attendees. This year, Dragon Fest returns bigger and bolder, continuing its mission to spotlight the vibrancy of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) heritage.





“We’re bringing back Dragon Fest for 2025 because we’ve seen a growing appreciation for Chinese food and culture over the past few years,” says Biubiu Xu, Founder of Dragon Fest. “What started as a local celebration in New York City has now expanded to other cities like Philadelphia and Atlanta— but NYC will always be our home, where Dragon Fest was born. The energy, diversity, and enthusiasm here are unmatched. We’re beyond excited to return with our biggest festival yet, and to welcome everyone to what has become the city’s largest and most vibrant celebration of authentic Chinese cuisine, arts, and traditions.”





Dragon Fest 2025 with Featuring Four Panda Day:

April 13 – Astor Place (Panda Day)

April 20 – 6th Ave (30th–31st St)

May 10 – 6th Ave (30th–31st St)

May 24 – Astor Place (Panda Day)

July 20 – 7th Ave, 56th–57th St, (Panda Day)

August 16 (night market) – Queens Blvd, Forest Hills (Panda Day)

September 20 – Broadway (113th–114th St)

October 4 – 4th Ave (12th–13th St)

October 5 – 6th Ave (31st–32nd St)

October 12 – Broadway (81st–82nd St)

These city-wide celebrations offer New Yorkers and visitors alike a chance to experience the depth and diversity of Chinese culinary arts, from beloved street snacks to regional specialties and contemporary fusion dishes. Alongside the food are cultural performances, traditional crafts, and interactive exhibits that celebrate the many facets of Chinese heritage.





What to Expect on Panda Day:



Panda-Themed Food: Shaved Ice by Dragon Lulu; Candied Hawthorn by 80’s Rabbit; Panda Boba Tea by Master Panda.

Merch & Collectibles: Exclusive Panda Pins available onsite for $8 or online for $6.





Exclusive Panda Pins available onsite for $8 or online for $6. Instagrammable Moments: A towering 13-foot inflatable panda and a panda archway entrance make the perfect backdrop for your festival selfies.







Whether you're a long-time fan of Chinese food or a first-time visitor eager to explore the culture, Dragon Fest and its Panda Days offer something for everyone. From traditional dumplings and bubble tea to contemporary art and adorable merch, it’s a full-sensory journey through one of the world’s oldest — and most delicious — cultures.

How to Attend:

Dragon Fest is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP online , follow @dragonfests on Instagram for real-time updates. To RSVP or learn more about the full schedule, vendors, and highlights, visit www.dragonfests.com or search Dragon Fest on Eventbrite .

About Dragon Fest:

Dragon Fest is New York City's premier Chinese food and culture festival, celebrating the diversity and richness of Chinese cuisine and traditions. By bringing together esteemed vendors, chefs, artists, and cultural institutions, the festival creates a one-of-a-kind experience that bridges communities through food, storytelling, and art. Dragon Fest not only celebrates heritage but also serves as a platform to uplift the voices and businesses of the AAPI community. With ambitions to expand nationwide, Dragon Fest continues to grow as a beacon for cultural connection and culinary excellence.

DF-image#1 (Dragon Fest Chinese Cultural Activities) DF-image#2 (The authentic Chinese cuisine offering during Dragon Fest) DF-image#3 (Panda-themed Food) DF-image#4 (The towering 13-foot inflatable panda with the crowd)

