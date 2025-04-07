PPTA INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into Perpetua Resources Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Perpetua Resources Corp. (“Perpetua Resources” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PPTA). Investors who purchased Perpetua Resources securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/PPTA.

On February 13, 2025, after market hours, Perpetua Resources filed a current report on form 8-K with the SEC, which stated in part that the company had “released an updated cash flow model for the Stibnite Gold Project (the “Project”), which is based, in part, on basic engineering work completed by Ausenco Engineering USA South Inc. (“Ausenco”) in January 2025 (the “Financial Update”).” It further stated that the “Financial Update also applies fourth quarter 2024 cost estimates for construction and operations, consistent with the Basic Engineering analysis, as well as current and consensus commodity pricing for sales. While the Financial Model reflects an increase in initial and total capital expenditures and LOM AISC compared to the base model included in the 2020 Feasibility Study, the corresponding increase in commodity prices resulted in overall improvements to key economic metrics of Annual Average EBITDA and Annual Average Free Cash Flow while maintaining a similar after-tax NPV 5% at consensus pricing.” Following this news, Perpetua Resources common stock dropped $2.68 per share, or 22.3%, to close at $9.29 on February 14, 2025.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Perpetua Resources securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/PPTA . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

