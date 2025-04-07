DiMone Parlier Plumbing & Irrigation Featured in HelloWilmington for Expert Tips on Preventing Household Pipe Clogs

Al Dimone

Should you Pour Grease Down the Sink?

One of the simplest ways to prevent clogs is to be mindful of what goes down your drains.” — Al Dimone

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How can homeowners avoid one of the most common plumbing problems before it starts? In the latest edition of HelloWilmington , Al Dimone of DiMone Parlier Plumbing & Irrigation offers practical, preventative advice for keeping residential plumbing systems running smoothly and clog-free.As highlighted in the feature, Dimone outlines several key practices that significantly reduce the likelihood of clogs. He emphasizes the importance of awareness in the kitchen and bathroom, noting that many blockages originate from everyday items being improperly disposed of. Grease, oils, and fats should never be poured down the sink, as they tend to harden inside the pipes. Food particles, hair, and soap residue are also common contributors to buildup. Installing and regularly cleaning strainers in sinks, showers, and bathtubs is a simple but highly effective step toward preventing these issues.Dimone also calls attention to the challenges posed by non-flushable items, particularly in homes with young children. Even products labeled as "flushable" can accumulate in the plumbing system over time and lead to backups. For ongoing maintenance, he recommends the use of bacterial drain cleaners that safely break down organic materials without damaging pipes or harming the environment.The advice shared by Dimone underscores the importance of regular maintenance and mindful disposal habits. By following these straightforward recommendations, homeowners can avoid costly repairs and maintain efficient plumbing systems year-round. Read the full article here About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach—blending educational content with promotional storytelling—HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.Staff Writerinfo@hellonation.com

