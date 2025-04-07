RI Department of State Announces Rhode Island Independence Day Commemoration

RHODE ISLAND, April 7 - Rhode Islanders encouraged to display state flags; visit State House for special Saturday hours

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State today announced that the State House will once again be open for special Saturday hours on Saturday, May 3 in recognition of Rhode Island Independence Day. In addition, Rhode Islanders are encouraged to display a state flag and share pictures with the RI Department of State on social media to mark the day.

"Before we celebrate Independence Day in July, Rhode Island has its own special day to recognize our state's independent spirit and unique history," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "I encourage all interested Rhode Islanders and visitors to join us at the State House on May 3 and to show their Rhode Island pride in the weeks leading up to Rhode Island Independence Day by displaying a state flag."

On Saturday, May 3, the Rhode Island State House will be open for special Saturday hours from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The RI Department of State will offer abbreviated State House tours and State Archives staff will have the Act of Renunciation on display.

On May 4, 1776, Rhode Island was the first colony to renounce allegiance to Great Britain's King George III and declare independence by official legislative act. The passage of the Act of Renunciation by the Rhode Island General Assembly took place at the Old State House on Benefit Street in Providence, Rhode Island. This Act officially ended the colony's allegiance to Great Britain. The original Act is in the keeping of the Rhode Island Department of State and is available for the public to view, upon request, at the State Archives.

Large Rhode Island state flags can be ordered online from the RI State House Visitor's Center and Gift Shop. Flags are also available for purchase in the Visitor's Center, on the first floor of the Rhode Island State House.

Individuals displaying a Rhode Island flag are encouraged to share a picture with the RI Department of State on May 4, 2025 by tagging the Department on social media, @RISecState.

To learn more about the Act of Renunciation, visit the Rhode Island State Archives website.

El Departamento de Estado de Rhode Island anuncia la conmemoración del Día de la Independencia de Rhode Island Se exhorta a los habitantes de Rhode Island a exhibir banderas del estado y visitar la Casa Estatal en horario especial el sábado

PROVIDENCE, RI - El secretario de Estado Gregg M. Amore y el Departamento de Estado de RI anunciaron hoy que la Casa Estatal abrirá nuevamente en horario especial el sábado 3 de mayo, en reconocimiento del Día de la Independencia de Rhode Island. Además, anima a los habitantes de Rhode Island a mostrar su bandera del estado y compartir fotos con el Departamento de Estado de RI en las redes sociales para conmemorar el día.

«Antes de celebrar el Día de la Independencia en julio, Rhode Island tiene su propio día especial para reconocer el espíritu independiente de nuestro estado y su historia única», dijo el secretario de Estado Gregg M. Amore. «Invito a todos los habitantes de Rhode Island interesados y a los visitantes a unirse a nosotros en la Casa Estatal el 3 de mayo y así mostrar su orgullo por este estado en las semanas previas al Día de la Independencia de Rhode Island exhibiendo una bandera del estado».

El sábado 3 de mayo, la Casa Estatal de Rhode Island permanecerá abierta en horario especial de 10.00 a.m. a 1:00 p.m. horas. El Departamento de Estado de RI ofrecerá visitas abreviadas a la Casa Estatal y el personal de los Archivos Estatales expondrá el Acta de Renuncia.

El 4 de mayo de 1776, Rhode Island fue la primera colonia en renunciar a su lealtad al Rey Jorge III de Gran Bretaña y declarar su independencia mediante un acto legislativo oficial. La aprobación del Acta de Renuncia por la Asamblea General de Rhode Island tuvo lugar en la Antigua Casa Estatal, en la calle Benefit de Providence, Rhode Island. Esta ley puso fin oficialmente a la lealtad de la colonia a Gran Bretaña. El Acta original se encuentra bajo custodia del Departamento de Estado de Rhode Island y está a disposición del público, previa solicitud, en los Archivos Estatales.

Las banderas grandes del estado de Rhode Island pueden encargarse en línea en el Centro de Visitantes y Tienda de Regalos de la Casa Estatal de RI. Las banderas también pueden adquirirse en el Centro de Visitantes localizado en el 1er piso de la Casa Estatal.

Se anima a las personas que exhiban su bandera de Rhode Island y a compartir una foto con el Departamento de Estado de RI el 4 de mayo de 2025 etiquetando al Departamento en las redes sociales @RISecState.

Para saber más sobre el Acta de Renunciamiento, visita https://catalog.sos.ri.gov/repositories/2/archival_objects/2543.

