Attorney General Bonta Secures up to $335 Million from Pharmaceutical Company Mylan for Its Role in Fueling Opioid Crisis

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a multistate settlement in principle with pharmaceutical company Mylan Inc. (Mylan) that will deliver up to $335 million nationwide to help combat the opioid crisis. Mylan, which is now a part of Viatris, has manufactured and sold a variety of opioids since 2005, including generic fentanyl patches, oxycodone, hydrocodone, and buprenorphine products. The attorneys general allege Mylan deceptively promoted its products as less prone to abuse despite knowing for years that many of its opioid products — particularly its fentanyl patches — were actually more vulnerable to abuse. The company fueled the opioid crisis by marketing directly to doctors, leading to dangerous overprescribing and diversion of its opioids into the illegal drug market.

“Companies and individuals who fueled the opioid crisis must be held accountable. With today’s announcement, the California Department of Justice is continuing to deliver results,” said Attorney General Bonta. “The opioid crisis does not distinguish between Democrats or Republicans – it has affected people from all walks of life. I’m proud to have worked on this with a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general.”

Under the multistate settlement in principle, Mylan will pay up to $335 million to participating states over nine years.

This settlement in principle was negotiated by the attorneys general of California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia in coordination with the attorneys general of Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, and Vermont.