SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to Release 2025 First Quarter Results and Host Conference Call

TORONTO, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres”) (TSX: SRU.UN) announced today that it will be reporting its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Management will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. (ET). Interested parties are invited to access the call at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call by dialing 1-855-353-9183 and then keying in the conference access code 74304#. A recording of this call will be made available Thursday, May 8, 2025, through to Thursday, May 15, 2025. To access the recording, please call 1-855-201-2300 and enter the conference access code 74304# and then key in the playback access code 74304#.

Recordings of SmartCentres’ current and previous conference calls can be found at www.smartcentres.com/investing.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 195 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.9 billion in assets consisting of income producing value-oriented retail, purpose-built rental, first-class office and self-storage properties. SmartCentres owns 35.3 million square feet of leasable space with 98.7% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

For more information, visit www.smartcentres.com or please contact:

Mitchell Goldhar Peter Slan Executive Chairman and CEO Chief Financial Officer (905) 326-6400 ext. 7674 (905) 326-6400 ext. 7571 mgoldhar@smartcentres.com pslan@smartcentres.com

