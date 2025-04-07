Chasin A Dream Foundation Welcomes Terra Brown to Board of Directors

Terra Brown Chasin A Dream Foundation Founder, Lori Griffith Chasin A Dream Foundation is a 501(c)(3) based in Jupiter, Florida

Terra Brown of J.P. Morgan Private Bank joins the Jupiter based foundation's board, bringing a wealth of experience to Chasin A Dream.

Being a part of the Chasin A Dream board is an incredible honor and a profound responsibility. I hope to contribute by fostering an environment where every child feels empowered to chase their dreams.” — Terra Brown

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chasin A Dream Foundation (“CADF”) is proud to announce the appointment of Terra Brown to its Board of Directors. A respected financial executive and passionate community advocate, Brown brings over two decades of experience in private wealth management and a deep commitment to supporting children and families in need.Currently serving as an Executive Director at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Terra leads the firm’s Private Business Advisory and Life Sciences practices for the Palm Beach office. Throughout her 20-year career with J.P. Morgan, she has worked closely with clients and families to implement comprehensive financial strategies, drawing on her expertise in investment management, estate planning, and fiduciary services.Beyond her professional achievements, Terra is a devoted advocate for her community. Her involvement with Chasin A Dream stems from a heartfelt desire to uplift local families facing unimaginable challenges.“Being a part of the Chasin A Dream board is an incredible honor and a profound responsibility,” said Brown. “It means being a beacon of hope and support for our community and its children, striving to create opportunities and nurture dreams. I hope to contribute by fostering an environment where every child feels empowered to chase their dreams, knowing they have a community that believes in them and stands ready to support their journey.” Lori Griffith , founder of CADF, expressed her excitement in welcoming Brown to the board:“Terra’s leadership, compassion, and deep ties in our community make her an extraordinary addition to our board. Her experience in finance and dedication to her clients’ financial goals align beautifully with our mission, and we’re honored to have her help guide the next chapter of Chasin A Dream’s growth.”Brown holds a bachelor’s degree in Family Financial Management from The Ohio State University and an M.B.A. with a specialization in entrepreneurship from Ashland University. She is fully licensed across various financial disciplines and resides in Jupiter, Florida with her husband and their two sons.To learn more about Chasin A Dream Foundation or to get involved, visit chasinadream.org.ABOUT CHASIN A DREAM FOUNDATIONChasin A Dream Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing life-changing support to local children battling life threatening illnesses. Founded in 2017 in Jupiter, Florida by Lori Griffith, Chasin A Dream serves as a beacon of hope, offering financial assistance, resources, and support to children and families in need. Through its signature Locals Helping Localsinitiative, the foundation rallies the community to directly impact the lives of these warriors, ensuring they receive critical medical care, essential supplies, and moments of joy along their journey. With the support of donors, sponsors, and volunteers, Chasin A Dream continues to expand its reach, providing relief and hope to families across South Florida. To learn more or get involved, visit chasinadream.org.

Terra Brown shares what Chasin A Dream Foundation has meant to her and our community, and the incredible impact of this organization has on South Florida.

