News Release – Easter Keiki Day At WCF Reunites Incarcerated Fathers With Their Children
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION
KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
TOMMY JOHNSON
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
EASTER KEIKI DAY AT WCF REUNITES INCARCERATED
FATHERS WITH THEIR CHILDREN
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 6, 2025
HONOLULU — The recreation field at Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) was abuzz with joy and laughter as fathers reunited with their children for Easter Keiki Day Sunday, April 6, 2025.
WCF hosted the Easter Keiki Day event in collaboration with Keiki O Ka ʻĀina (KOKA) Family Learning Centers for 16 fathers, 23 children, six adult children and 13 caregivers.
During the three-hour event, fathers and their children played activities and games that included soccer, volleyball and tossing a football to one another. Families also decorated egg-and-bunny-shaped sugar cookies and took photos with the Easter Bunny.
Director Tommy Johnson of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation greeted fathers, children, staff and KOKA volunteers. “Reuniting fathers with their children on Keiki Day helps remind fathers what’s important which is family,” Director Johnson said.
Executive Director Momi Akana of Keiki O Ka ʻĀina (KOKA) Family Learning Centers said fathers who remain connected with their children and maintain a strong relationship with their keiki before they are released from custody “have a much better chance of being successful once they go home.”
During the event, fathers and their children also enjoyed an ʻono lunch of chili, hot dogs, chicken nuggets, nachos with jalapeño cheese sauce, rice and assorted fresh cut fruits. Strawberry cupcakes, carrot cake cookies with cream cheese frosting, ice cream and popsicles were also served.
Nearly a dozen KOKA volunteers as well as five incarcerated men who helped at the event organized an easter egg hunt where children filled their baskets with pastel-colored eggs. Children also received a gift bag with new toys donated by KOKA and its community partners.
The fun-filled event ended with a water balloon fight where fathers and children erupted with laughter and giggles.
Photos and videos of Sunday’s Easter Keiki Day event at WCF are available at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/17FYKuJ1JopDUwxEVayn5RSi4NkW4rKbi?usp=sharing.
# # #
Media Contact:
Rosemarie Bernardo
Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Office: 808-587-1358
Cell: 808-683-5507
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.