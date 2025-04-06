News Release – Easter Keiki Day At WCF Reunites Incarcerated Fathers With Their Children

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

EASTER KEIKI DAY AT WCF REUNITES INCARCERATED

FATHERS WITH THEIR CHILDREN

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 6, 2025

HONOLULU — The recreation field at Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) was abuzz with joy and laughter as fathers reunited with their children for Easter Keiki Day Sunday, April 6, 2025.

WCF hosted the Easter Keiki Day event in collaboration with Keiki O Ka ʻĀina (KOKA) Family Learning Centers for 16 fathers, 23 children, six adult children and 13 caregivers.

During the three-hour event, fathers and their children played activities and games that included soccer, volleyball and tossing a football to one another. Families also decorated egg-and-bunny-shaped sugar cookies and took photos with the Easter Bunny.

Director Tommy Johnson of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation greeted fathers, children, staff and KOKA volunteers. “Reuniting fathers with their children on Keiki Day helps remind fathers what’s important which is family,” Director Johnson said.

Executive Director Momi Akana of Keiki O Ka ʻĀina (KOKA) Family Learning Centers said fathers who remain connected with their children and maintain a strong relationship with their keiki before they are released from custody “have a much better chance of being successful once they go home.”

During the event, fathers and their children also enjoyed an ʻono lunch of chili, hot dogs, chicken nuggets, nachos with jalapeño cheese sauce, rice and assorted fresh cut fruits. Strawberry cupcakes, carrot cake cookies with cream cheese frosting, ice cream and popsicles were also served.

Nearly a dozen KOKA volunteers as well as five incarcerated men who helped at the event organized an easter egg hunt where children filled their baskets with pastel-colored eggs. Children also received a gift bag with new toys donated by KOKA and its community partners.

The fun-filled event ended with a water balloon fight where fathers and children erupted with laughter and giggles.

Photos and videos of Sunday’s Easter Keiki Day event at WCF are available at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/17FYKuJ1JopDUwxEVayn5RSi4NkW4rKbi?usp=sharing.

# # #

Media Contact:

Rosemarie Bernardo

Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Office: 808-587-1358

Cell: 808-683-5507

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov