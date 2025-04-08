Atlassian Names Adaptavist as a Winner of the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2024 - 2025 Services Americas

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlassian announced today that Adaptavist has been named a winner of the 2024 Atlassian Solution Partner of the Year in the Services Americas award category. This award honors its exceptional contributions to Atlassian customers throughout 2024, showcasing its innovation, expertise, and dedication to delivering transformative solutions.

Selected from a global network of partners, Adaptavist was recognized for its ability to drive meaningful customer outcomes, develop groundbreaking solutions, and expand the impact of Atlassian products. Adaptavist's commitment to excellence and collaboration has played a key role in helping businesses worldwide achieve greater success with Atlassian’s tools.

“Our Partner of the Year winners represent the very best of our ecosystem—driving innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions, and demonstrating an unwavering commitment to customer success,” said Bill Hustad, Head of Channel and GTM Ecosystems at Atlassian. “We are proud to celebrate their achievements and recognize the incredible impact they’ve made in helping customers unlock their full potential with Atlassian.”

“At The Adaptavist Group, our commitment to partnering with complex organizations to help them work better, innovate at scale, and deliver customer value underpins everything we do,” said Simon Haighton Williams, CEO at The Adaptavist Group.

“This Atlassian Partner of the Year award is a testament to our success in supporting enterprise clients in the US, Canada and beyond to optimize their technology and drive transformation, and our continued focus in enabling seamless experiences that maximize technology investment.”

This year, 32 partners from around the world were recognized in the Atlassian Partner of the Year program, reflecting the outstanding contributions of solution providers, technology innovators, and services experts within the Atlassian ecosystem.

About Adaptavist

Adaptavist is a global technology and innovative solutions provider founded in 2005, helping organizations boost agility and overcome the challenges of digital transformation.

It is part of The Adaptavist Group, whose global team exceeds 1,000 people, proudly counting more than half of the Fortune 500 among its 22,000+ customers.

As a Platinum Atlassian Solution Partner, and a trusted strategic partner of AWS, GitLab, monday.com, and more, Adaptavist offers expert, end-to-end consultancy across agile, DevOps, cloud, service management, work management and more, incorporating world-leading training, managed services, and licensing solutions.

