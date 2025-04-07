Morgan Place Named Branch President of Associa PMG Houston

HOUSTON, TX, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Principle Management Group of Houston, a leading provider of community management services, is proud to announce the appointment of Morgan Place as its new Branch President. A dedicated leader with nearly two decades of experience at Associa, Morgan has played a pivotal role in driving employee growth and enhancing service excellence across the organization.

Since joining Associa in 2005, Morgan has been committed to transforming the visions of community association boards into reality. Her collaborative leadership style, problem-solving expertise, and team-first approach have enabled her teams to thrive while delivering superior service to clients.

“I am honored to step into this leadership role and continue building on PMG Houston’s strong foundation,” said Morgan Place, Branch President of Associa PMG Houston. “My goal is to empower our employees, strengthen our client partnerships, and provide communities with the highest level of service and support.”

As Branch President, Morgan will oversee operations, drive strategic initiatives, and lead her team in fostering strong relationships with community partners. Her leadership will further position Associa PMG Houston as a trusted partner in community association management.

For more information about Associa PMG Houston and its commitment to exceptional community management, visit www.pmghouston.com/.

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Mershae

Associa Public Relations

tmershae@associaonline.com

