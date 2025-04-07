Enterprise Agile Planning (EAP) Market Disruptions: The $3.6 Billion Opportunity Vendors Can’t Afford to Miss

Sustainable Growth Ahead for EAP Market, Estimated at $3.6 Billion by 2030

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Enterprise Agile Planning (EAP) Market, providing key insights for industry leaders looking to capitalize on this rapidly expanding market. The new reports - 'Market Share: Enterprise Agile Planning (EAP), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Enterprise Agile Planning (EAP), 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - reveals a projected market valuation of $3.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.59% from 2025 to 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic EAP landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in Enterprise Agile Planning (EAP) Platforms

In an era of continuous change, Enterprise Agile Planning is redefining how organizations approach strategic execution, blending long-term vision with agile adaptability. ​Across sectors such as banking, finance, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and manufacturing, enterprises are increasingly implementing AI-enabled Enterprise Agile Planning (EAP) solutions. This adoption aims to streamline operations, boost productivity, foster innovation, and accelerate time to market.

According to Ashray Gadekar, Analyst at QKS Group, “​Enterprise Agile Planning (EAP) solutions have evolved beyond basic project management tools to become essential for enhancing organizational resilience and agility. By integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI), cognitive automation, and advanced analytics, leading EAP vendors are transforming business operations, enabling organizations to adapt swiftly to market changes and optimize resource allocation.

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional EAP platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional EAP platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top EAP vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top EAP vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in EAP solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in EAP solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: How AI, automation, and advanced analytics are transforming EAP solutions to reduce operational costs, enhance productivity.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Planview, Broadcom, Planisware, OpenText, Atlassian, Tata Consultancy Services, ServiceNow, GitLab, Apptio, an IBM Company (IBM), Digital.ai, NimbleWork, Favro, Bee360, Inflectra, Enalean-Tuleap, Siemens.

Why This Matters for Enterprise Agile Planning (EAP) Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of EAP solution providers, understanding these insights is crucial to identify market opportunities, refine growth strategies, and outpace competitors. Ensuring solutions offer enterprise-scale stability, robust security, and advanced analytics is essential for delivering substantial ROI amid ongoing digital transformation.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

Market Share: Enterprise Agile Planning, 2024, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-enterprise-agile-planning-2024-worldwide-2358

Market Forecast: Enterprise Agile Planning, 2025-2030, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-enterprise-agile-planning-2025-2030-worldwide-2162

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America QKS TrendsNXT on EAP market

on EAP market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the EAP market

report on the EAP market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

Click below to learn more about Competitive Intelligence Service: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhUQYdKd90A

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/enterprise-agile-planning-eap-market-disruptions-the-3-6-billion-opportunity-vendors-can-t-afford-to-miss-993

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

Shraddha Roy PR & Media Relations QKS Group Regus Business Center 35 Village Road, Suite 100, Middleton Massachusetts01949 United States Email:shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.