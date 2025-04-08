NJSchoolJobs.com to Host Statewide Virtual Job Fair on April 10, 2025

NJSchoolJobs.com - NJ's # 1 Education Job Site

Over 60 schools representing 13 New Jersey counties will be represented!

MANAHAWKIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJSchoolJobs.com , New Jersey’s leading education employment resource, will host a statewide Virtual Job Fair on Thursday, April 10, 2025, from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM, providing teacher candidates with a unique opportunity to connect with dozens of public, private, and charter schools from across the state—all from the comfort of their own home.Designed for certified New Jersey educators and those on track for certification for the 2025–2026 school year, the event will allow candidates to explore a wide variety of teaching opportunities in a convenient, user-friendly virtual environment.Over 60 schools and districts across 13 New Jersey counties are expected to participate, including:Atlantic County - Galloway Township Public School DistrictBergen County - Bergen County Technical School & Teaneck School DistrictBurlington County - Pemberton Township School DistrictCamden County - Camden City School District, Cherry Hill School District, Mastery Schools of Camden, Inc., Sterling High School & The Bancroft SchoolEssex County - East Orange Board of Education, Glen Ridge School District, Great Oaks Legacy Charter School, Link Community Charter School, Livingston Public Schools, Marion P. Thomas Charter School, Newark Public School District, North Star Academy Charter School, Orange Public Schools, Pride Academy Charter School District, Robert Treat Academy Charter School & South Orange Maplewood School DistrictGloucester County - Kingsway Regional School DistrictHudson County- Golden Door Charter School, Hoboken Public School District, Jump Ahead Pediatrics, Secaucus School District, & University Academy Charter High SchoolMercer County - East Windsor Regional School District, Hamilton Twp. School District, Robbinsville Public Schools, STEM to Civics, & Trenton Public School DistrictMiddlesex County - Greater Brunswick Charter School, Jamesburg Public Schools, Middlesex Borough School District, Middlesex County STEM Charter School, North Brunswick Township School District, & Piscataway Township Public SchoolsMonmouth County - College Achieve Public Schools & Hope Academy Charter SchoolPassaic County - College Achieve Public Schools, Paterson Prep, Paterson Public Schools, Paterson Charter School for Science & Technology & Pioneer AcademySomerset County - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School, Hackensack Meridian Health/East Mountain School & North Plainfield School DistrictUnion County - Barack Obama Green Charter School, Clark Public Schools, College Achieve Public Schools, Cresthaven Academy Charter School, Elizabeth Public Schools, Newmark Education, Plainfield Public School District, Roselle Public School District, The Deron School of New Jersey & Westfield Public SchoolsGreater Philadelphia YMCA is also expected to attend.FREE for all job seekers, the NJSchoolJobs.com Virtual Job Fair offers the following benefits to participants:One-on-one chats and live video interviews with school and district hiring representativesFlexible participation—log in at any time during the event.Access from any location on any connected deviceThe ability to research participating schools/districts ahead of timeScheduled interviews upon invitation by school administratorsA preview session will also be held to help candidates prepare and get questions answered in advance.“Our virtual job fairs provide candidates with a modern, streamlined way to meet with various schools, ask questions, and secure interviews—all in one place,” said Todd Lawrence, President of NJSchoolJobs.com. “With over 60 schools representing 13 counties participating and a wide range of opportunities available, it’s the perfect platform for educators looking to take the next step in their career.”Candidates can register for the event now at www.NJSchoolJobs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.