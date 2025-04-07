INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of iRobot Corporation - IRBT

NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of iRobot Corporation (“iRobot” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IRBT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether iRobot and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 12, 2025, iRobot issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. For the quarter, iRobot reported a loss of $2.06 per share on revenue of $172 million, representing a 44% year-over-year decline. iRobot also cautioned investors that “there can be no assurance that [iRobot’s] new product launches will be successful due to potential factors, including, but not limited to consumer demand, competition, macroeconomic conditions, and tariff policies.” Accordingly, “[g]iven these uncertainties and the implication they may have on the Company’s financials, there is substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern for a period of at least 12 months from the date of the issuance of its consolidated 2024 financial statements.”

On this news, iRobot’s stock price fell $3.255 per share, or 51.58%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $3.055 per share on March 13, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

