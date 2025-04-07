Best Accounting Software for Small Business (April 2025): QuickBooks Online Awarded Top Accounting Software by Better Business Advice

Better Business Advice has named QuickBooks Online the top accounting software for small business in its April 2025 rankings.

NEW YORK CITY, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid growing demand for intuitive and scalable financial tools among small businesses, Better Business Advice has named QuickBooks Online the top accounting software for small business in its April 2025 rankings. The recognition highlights QuickBooks Online’s continued role in helping business owners manage finances, streamline operations, and prepare for growth.

Best Accounting Software

QuickBooks Online: a cloud-based accounting platform known for combining essential bookkeeping functions with payroll, tax, and reporting tools in a single, integrated interface.

As small businesses face ongoing pressure to operate efficiently with limited resources, having access to an accounting solution that simplifies financial management has become more critical than ever. QuickBooks Online addresses this need with features designed to reduce manual tasks, ensure accuracy, and offer real-time financial insights.

"Small business owners need solutions that not only manage the books, but also support decision-making and day-to-day operations," said a spokesperson for Better Business Advice. "QuickBooks Online stood out in our review for its ability to adapt to business needs while maintaining ease of use."

Owned by Intuit, QuickBooks has been a mainstay in the financial software landscape since the 1990s. What began as a simple bookkeeping program has since evolved into a full-service platform supporting a wide range of users—from sole proprietors to growing companies with complex needs. QuickBooks Online, in particular, offers the flexibility of cloud access, allowing users to manage accounting tasks from any location.

Features Made For Small Businesses

QuickBooks Online integrates with key business tools and services to centralize operations. Business owners can track income and expenses, run payroll, accept payments, and generate custom reports—all from a single platform. Bank and credit card transactions sync automatically, helping users stay organized and tax-ready throughout the year.

The platform’s mobile functionality also allows users to snap and store receipts, track mileage, and categorize expenses on the go. These tools reduce the time and effort required during tax season while helping to maximize deductions and ensure compliance.

QuickBooks Online also supports collaborative work with accountants and finance teams. Users can share their books securely or export key financial documents with ease. Built-in tagging features allow for detailed tracking of projects, locations, and events, which can then be used to generate reports that offer a clear view of business performance.

One of the platform’s key advantages is its scalability. QuickBooks Online offers four subscription plans—Simple Start, Essentials, Plus, and Advanced—each with features that build on the last. From managing cash flow and multi-currency transactions to advanced reporting and workflow automation, the software can support businesses as they grow and face new operational demands.

Integration with related services like QuickBooks Payroll and QuickBooks Time enhances the platform’s value. QuickBooks Payroll offers tools for managing pay schedules, taxes, and benefits, while QuickBooks Time provides on-the-go time tracking, timesheet approval, and project management tools.

Meanwhile, the GoPayment app—featuring Tap to Pay on iPhone—makes it easier for small business owners to manage payments by accepting all types of in-person, contactless transactions without a card reader. Whether it's physical cards, Apple Pay, or other digital wallets, users can get paid instantly on outstanding invoices or create new ones on the spot. These integrations allow small businesses to build a more complete back-office solution without relying on separate systems.

QuickBooks Online’s recognition also reflects broader shifts in the small business landscape, where automation and connected tools are becoming essential for maintaining competitiveness. As entrepreneurs and small teams manage multiple responsibilities, platforms that reduce friction and improve visibility are increasingly favored.

The review by Better Business Advice cited QuickBooks Online’s user-friendly design, strong automation capabilities, and broad feature set as key factors behind its top ranking. It also noted the software’s adaptability across industries, from hospitality and retail to construction and professional services.

For small businesses navigating tight margins, changing regulations, and limited administrative capacity, software like QuickBooks Online offers a pathway to better financial control and smarter planning.

To read the full review, check out the Better Business Advice website.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice is a business advice website dedicated to helping businesses succeed. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only.

Drew Thomas (press@betterbusinessadvice.com)

