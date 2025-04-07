Univest Financial Corporation to Hold First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

SOUDERTON, Pa., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investment and equipment finance subsidiaries, announced it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 earnings on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Earnings are scheduled to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

Pre-registration

Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link.

Conference Call registration link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=175e015e&confId=80607

Audio

Dial in number: 1-833-470-1428

Access Code: 021974

Note: Participants who are unable to pre-register should dial in a few minutes prior to the start time.

Replay

Dial in number: 1-866-813-9403

Replay Code: 718470

Available until: May 1, 2025

About Univest Financial Corporation

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $8.1 billion in assets and $5.2 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at December 31, 2024. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at www.univest.net.

Contact: Brian J. Richardson Univest Financial Corporation Chief Financial Officer 215-721-2446 | richardsonb@univest.net

