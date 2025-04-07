Great American Cookies Rewards Fans with Free Cookie Cake Slices for Tax Day

No Need to File for this Freebie, Original Cookie Cake Franchise Offers Buy One, Get One Free Deal

LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies, the Original Cookie Cake franchise owned by FAT Brands Inc., is offering a sweet relief from Tax Day. On April 15 (Tax Day), the chain is offering a buy one get one free deal on slices of their classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake in-store at participating locations nationwide.

“Making Tax Day a little bit sweeter for our fans has become a tradition at Great American Cookies,” said Katie Thoms, Vice President of Marketing for Great American Cookies. “We are thrilled to bring back this offer year after year, because while your tax refund is not guaranteed, this deal certainly is!”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 400 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

