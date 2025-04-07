Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Market Disruptions: The $8.55 Billion Opportunity Vendors Can’t Afford to Miss

Sustainable Growth Ahead for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Market, Estimated at $8.55 Billion by 2030

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has unveiled its latest comprehensive analysis of the global Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Market, providing crucial insights for industry leaders aiming to capitalize on this rapidly evolving segment. The newly released reports- ‘Market Share: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - reveal a projected market valuation of $8.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.77% from 2025 to 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic UEM landscape and make informed decisions as the market scales new heights.

The Next Growth Frontier in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM)

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) is transforming the way organizations oversee and protect their diverse array of devices. By integrating management processes into a single platform, UEM enables IT teams to monitor, manage, and secure desktops, laptops, smartphones, tablets, and even IoT devices from a unified interface.

According to Ayush Patidar, Analyst at QKS Group, “Unified Endpoint Management is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity in today’s hyper-connected enterprise landscape. UEM platforms bring cohesion to the chaos by offering a single pane of glass to manage and secure endpoints across operating systems, device types, and work environments. By unifying security and IT operations, UEM empowers organizations to enforce policy, reduce attack surfaces, and enable secure hybrid work at scale”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis: An in-depth examination of worldwide and regional UEM adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

A comparative analysis of top UEM vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in UEM solutions and why.

Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in UEM solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role in UEM: Transforming UEM from reactive control to proactive intelligence, AI is redefining Unified Endpoint Management by enabling predictive analytics, autonomous remediation, and adaptive security policies.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Baramundi software, BlackBerry, Citrix, Codeproof, HCL Software, Hexnode, IBM, Ivanti, Jamf, ManageEngine, Materna virtual solution, Matrix42, Microsoft, Micro Focus, Quest Software Raynet, Samsung, Snow Software, Sophos, SOTI, Tanium, VMware and 42Gears.

Why This Matters for UEM Vendors

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) providers, these insights are pivotal for uncovering untapped market potential, refining strategic direction, and outpacing emerging competitors. As organizations adapt to evolving work environments and increasingly complex device landscapes, UEM solutions play a crucial role in maintaining security, compliance, and operational efficiency.

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America QKS TrendsNXT on UEM Market

on UEM Market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

