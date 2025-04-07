OBLUE Welcomes Two World-Class Experts to Its Brand Witness Board

NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBLUE, North America's premier natural supplement brand, recently announced the appointment of two distinguished experts as its expert endorsers. Professor Ilaria Capua, a member of the Academia Europaea and Professor at the University of Florida, joins alongside Professor David Horne, Vice President at Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope (BRI). This strategic appointment marks a pivotal advancement in OBLUE's scientific research and product innovation capabilities, underscoring the company's dedication to delivering premium, efficacious dietary supplements to consumers worldwide.

Professor David Horne: Scientific Innovation Empowers the Development of High-Purity, High-Bioavailability Supplements

Professor David Horne, a distinguished authority in molecular medicine, brings exceptional achievements in pharmaceutical development and nutritional science to OBLUE's board. He has been honored with prestigious titles such as Beckman Young Investigator and National Science Foundation Young Investigator. His endorsement provides compelling validation of OBLUE's R&D capabilities.

Scientific innovation has been the cornerstone of OBLUE's operations since its founding. The company leverages state-of-the-art technologies - including supercritical extraction, nano-encapsulation, and precision formulation - to maximize the preservation of bioactive compounds and nutritional value in its products. This unwavering commitment to scientific excellence ensures the delivery of safe, efficacious dietary supplements to consumers worldwide.

Professor Ilaria Capua: Advancing Women's Health Through Natural Innovation

As a globally recognized authority in virology and public health, Professor Ilaria Capua brings exceptional academic credentials and extensive practical experience in women's health and nutrition to OBLUE's board. Her international acclaim stems from pioneering contributions to virology research, coupled with an enduring commitment to women's health and nutritional well-being. Her distinguished career in public policy has also given her profound insights into public health initiatives.

This collaboration with OBLUE represents a strategic alignment of shared values in advancing women's wellness through natural nutritional approaches. OBLUE's brand philosophy of "Natural Purity, Renewed Vitality, and Unceasing Exploration" underscores its deep commitment to women's nutritional health. The company upholds rigorous standards in sourcing premium botanical ingredients globally, transforming essential nutrients into refined, pure dietary supplements that offer targeted, scientifically validated nutritional solutions. This dedication is perfectly embodied in the brand's signature product, White Tomato Collagen Drink. Formulated with rare white tomatoes sourced from the United States, this supplement features unique polyhydroxy lycopene - a compound absent in conventional tomato varieties. This specialized ingredient works at the cellular level to inhibit melanin synthesis and prevent pigmentation accumulation, promoting natural skin luminosity through comprehensive brightening action.





Beyond welcoming two distinguished experts as brand endorsers, OBLUE has established a strategic partnership with Sonoran University of Health Sciences. As an accredited institution specializing in natural health and nutrition, Sonoran University of Health Sciences combines innovative research with scientific rigor to deliver natural medical care solutions. This collaboration leverages Sonoran University of Health Sciences' expertise in natural health and nutrition, enabling joint exploration of advanced health management solutions while providing OBLUE with robust scientific backing. The partnership marks a significant advancement in both organizations' commitment to driving innovation in healthcare and enhancing the overall wellness of the public.

These strategic initiatives represent a significant milestone in OBLUE's global expansion strategy while underscoring the company's enduring dedication to scientific innovation and product excellence. The addition of Professors David Horne and Ilaria Capua further strengthens OBLUE's credibility and supports its continued growth. Looking ahead, OBLUE will continue to forge partnerships with leading scientific minds worldwide, advancing innovation in the dietary supplement industry and empowering consumers in their pursuit of health and beauty.

