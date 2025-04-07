Zero Hash Further Enhances its Leading Position as the Crypto-as-a-service provider for Brokerage Firms

Leading infrastructure platform achieves Independent Compliance with SEC’s Reg SCI Standards, a voluntary certification

NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash , the leading infrastructure for stablecoins and crypto, today announced that it is one of the first in the industry to complete an independent assessment of its infrastructure against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation Systems Compliance and Integrity (“Reg SCI”) requirements. While not subject to Reg SCI, Zero Hash has taken the effort to voluntarily confirm that its systems exceed the most stringent capacity, integrity, security, resiliency, and infrastructure standards in financial markets.

This milestone reinforces Zero Hash’s unrivaled position as the go-to infrastructure provider for the explosion of digital assets adoption among broker-dealers, asset managers, and financial institutions globally. Zero Hash powers many of the leading brokerage and neo-banks including Interactive Brokers, tastytrade, Current and MoneyLion. The rigorous third-party assessment was conducted by Schellman Compliance LLC, which verified that Zero Hash exceeds Reg SCI’s high standards and maintains industry-leading, robust, secure, and resilient systems.

“Although Zero Hash does not deal in securities, many of our customers are overseen by the SEC. This assessment further demonstrates what sets us apart - our unwavering commitment to providing the most comprehensive, scalable, and secure solutions for our customers and end users,” said Scott Minneman, Chief Information Security Officer at Zero Hash. “We are powering the future of finance. Having Reg SCI verification further secures our position as the partner of choice for the world’s largest financial institutions embracing digital assets.”



About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure provider that seamlessly connects fiat, crypto, and stablecoins in one platform, enabling a better way to move and transfer money and value globally.

Through its embeddable infrastructure, start-ups, enterprises, and Fortune 500 companies build a diverse range of use cases, including cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, wallets, and on/off-ramps.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash Trust Company LLC will be established in North Carolina and hold a non-depository trust charter issued by the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. Zero Hash Europe B.V. is registered as a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) by the Dutch Central Bank (Relation number: R193684). Zero Hash Europe Sp. Zoo is registered as a VASP by the Tax Administration Chamber of Poland in Katowice (Registration number RDWW – 1212).

Media Contacts

Zero Hash

Shaun O’Keeffe

(855) 744-7333

media@zerohash.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.