Disguise and BBC Studios Extend Partnership for Bluey Costume Line Across North America

POWAY, Calif., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disguise, Inc., the costume division of leading toy and consumer products company JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), and BBC Studios has extended their licensing partnership for the highly successful Bluey costume line in North America. Disguise is gearing up for the fall 2025 season with new styles and expanded distribution for high-quality Bluey costumes and accessories, ensuring fans of all ages can continue celebrating their favorite characters whether for Halloween, themed events, or everyday dress-up fun.

Bluey—produced by the multi-Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio—has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The series follows Bluey, a lovable and inexhaustible blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad, and little sister, Bingo. Bluey was 2024’s #1 most-watched series on streaming in the U.S.,* available on Disney+, and has an impressive 7.3 billion views on its official Bluey YouTube channel.

“Bluey consistently ranks among our most in-demand costume lines,” said Tara Cortner, President and GM of Disguise. “We’ve witnessed incredible enthusiasm from both kids and parents, and with the addition of adult costume offerings, Bluey has evolved into an exciting family-wide dress-up experience. We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with BBC Studios and continue growing this beloved line.”

“Disguise has been a great partner and instrumental in bringing our beloved Bluey characters to life through costumes and accessories,” said Suzy Raia, SVP Global Consumer Products, BBC Studios. “The new offerings capture the personalities of the characters and enable fans – kiddos and grown-ups – to more fully immerse themselves in Bluey’s world and create their own fun-filled adventures.”

With Bluey’s extraordinary success and ever-expanding fan base, Disguise’s costume collection has seen tremendous retail performance in both physical stores and online. The line continues to be a top-selling favorite among families, showing Disguise’s leadership in the preschool costume category. Disguise’s Bluey costume collection is currently available for fans at major retailers, specialty stores, and online platforms

Source: Nielsen

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

©2025 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

About Disguise Inc.

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), X (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

About Bluey™

The series follows Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighbourhood into her world of fun.

Bluey is produced by Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Financed in association with Screen Australia, Bluey is proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post produced in Brisbane Queensland, Australia, with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government. BBC Studios Kids & Family hold the global distribution and merchandise rights.

The series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television. In Australia, the show is broadcast on ABC.

About Ludo Studio

Ludo Studio is a BAFTA, multi-Emmy®, Logie and Peabody award-winning Australian studio and one of TIME’s Most Influential Companies of 2024, that creates and produces original scripted drama, animation and digital stories that are authored by incredible local talent, distributed globally and loved by audiences everywhere. Ludostudio.com.au

About BBC Studios Brands & Licensing

The BBC Studios Brands & Licensing division is the driving force in extending BBC Studios IP through innovative brand extensions, fostering deep fan engagement worldwide. Partnering our iconic brands - including Doctor Who and Bluey - with the world’s biggest brands, promoters, and publishers, ignites the imagination of fans and creates memorable brand-fame moments. Our diverse portfolio spans consumer products, live entertainment, gaming, and publishing, while BBC Studios Digital drives over 1 billion views per month, offering advertising and branded content opportunities. Supported by award-winning teams, we focus on finding visionary opportunities to enhance global brand impact and digital growth.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bae105f1-0daf-48f1-a17b-c907cde39b5d

Media Contact: Whitney Hatfield PR@JAKKS.net

Disguise and BBC Studios Extend Partnership for Bluey Costume Line Across North America Disguise is gearing up for the fall 2025 season with new styles and expanded distribution for high-quality Bluey costumes and accessories, ensuring fans of all ages can continue celebrating their favorite characters whether for Halloween, themed events, or everyday dress-up fun.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.