Qualifacts to Host Executive Webinar on Building Financial Resilience in Behavioral Health Amidst Funding Volatility

$11B in potential behavioral healthcare funding cuts demand a proactive approach to financial management.

Nashville, Tenn., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, the leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, today announced it will host a crucial executive webinar focused on navigating the current climate of financial uncertainty. The webinar, titled “Predictable Revenue in Unpredictable Times: RCM in the Era of Funding Volatility,” will take place on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 2:00 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT).

As behavioral health organizations face unprecedented financial strain due to potential major funding cuts and ongoing policy shifts, optimizing internal revenue cycle management (RCM) processes has become essential for stability and mission continuity. This webinar is designed to equip behavioral healthcare leaders with actionable strategies and insights to strengthen their financial health.

Tammy Selleck, Senior Product Specialist at Qualifacts, will lead the session. Ms. Selleck brings a unique perspective, combining her background in accounting within community mental health centers with extensive experience leading RCM services and integrating billing systems with clearinghouse platforms across the behavioral healthcare sector.

"It's natural for leaders to be cautious about spending when facing potential funding cuts. But optimizing your Revenue Cycle Management—using smart tech or partnerships—isn't just another cost. It's actually a way to reduce operational expenses and build the financial resilience your agency needs," said Tammy Selleck, Senior Product Specialist at Qualifacts. "This webinar will provide practical steps agencies can take now to fortify their financial operations."

Attendees of the free webinar will learn about:

Exploring the current economic pressures impacting providers and the key challenges to predictable revenue. Mastering the Metrics: Digging deep into Net Collection Rate (NCR) and how this metric serves as a critical indicator of RCM effectiveness and overall financial health.

Digging deep into Net Collection Rate (NCR) and how this metric serves as a critical indicator of RCM effectiveness and overall financial health. Optimizing RCM: Discovering practical guidance on optimizing RCM processes using integrated clearinghouse technology and strategic partnerships to maximize collections and create sustainable success.

Registration for the webinar, “Predictable Revenue in Unpredictable Times: RCM in the Era of Funding Volatility,” is now open and free of charge. Register here.

About the Presenter

Tammy Selleck, Senior Product Specialist at Qualifacts, provides a deep understanding of the financial challenges facing behavioral health organizations based on her background in accounting at community mental health centers and leading Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services across behavioral healthcare. Tammy leverages her expertise in integrating billing systems and reimbursement data with clearinghouse platforms to unlock clear and actionable insights for customers and webinar attendees. She holds a BS in Business Accounting and an MBA, both from Indiana University.

About Qualifacts

Celebrating 25 years, Qualifacts is the leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning, AI-powered EHR platforms—Credible, CareLogic, and InSync—enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology—we're partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.

