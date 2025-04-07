ProSearch Continues Expansion of Legal Industry Support with New Event Investments and Expert Speakers

LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of legal data intelligence and comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces its continued commitment to the legal industry with expanded investments in education and professional development opportunities. As a dedicated industry partner, ProSearch has renewed its support in 2025 of the Masters Conference series, SOLID events, CLOC, Women in eDiscovery, and EDI. The company’s investments this year also include new sponsorships with ALM/Corporate Counsel and the Association of Corporate Counsel.

Upcoming events in which ProSearch will participate include:

ProSearch experts will share their insights at these events on topics including legal data intelligence, innovation, AI, data science, and other important issues facing today’s lawyers and discovery professionals.

The company is expanding its webinar offerings as well, including upcoming sessions exploring the metaskills necessary for successful legal teams—also the subject of a session at Legalweek New York titled “Future-Ready: The Ten Essential Skill Sets for Corporate Legal Department Teams” where attendees were treated to an engaging panel discussion led by ProSearch CEO and co-founder Julia Hasenzahl. The topic is based on the popular research paper “Metaskills for the Future-Ready Team,” co-produced by ProSearch and developed by a working group of business-of-law professionals from leading Fortune 500 corporations.

About ProSearch

ProSearch is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions to corporations and law firms. The ProSearch eDiscovery and AI-led review offerings allow clients to efficiently address their most challenging litigation, regulatory, privacy, and other legal matters. ProSearch’s team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, and eDiscovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. ProSearch works with some of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 as a trusted partner that brings efficiency to the legal process and spend. To learn more visit ProSearch.com .

