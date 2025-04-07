Q-Gold Announces Appointment of Stan Bharti as Executive Chairman

TORONTO, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR, OTC: QGLDF) (“Q-Gold” or the “Company”) announces today the appointment of Stan Bharti as its Executive Chairman, effective immediately.

Mr. Bharti is a professional engineer, international financier, and seasoned entrepreneur. He has more than 35 years of experience in business, finance, markets, and operations. He has amassed over $3 billion worth of investment capital for the companies that he has worked with. Mr. Bharti has been pivotal in acquiring, financing, restructuring and building dozens of established companies and bright start-ups throughout North America, South America, Africa and Australia.

Dr. Andreas Rompel, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Bharti as our new Executive Chairman. With his extensive experience and proven leadership in the mining industry, we expect Mr. Bharti will be instrumental in guiding our strategic growth and strengthening our position in the market. We look forward to working closely with him as we continue to create value for our stakeholders."

Mr. R Bryce will step down as chairman, but remain on the board as an independent director.

About Q-Gold

Q-Gold (TSXV: QGR, OTC: QGLDF) is a publicly traded Canadian-based mineral exploration company targeting high-grade gold and silver discoveries in multiple jurisdictions. Q-Gold is currently exploring for gold at the past-producing Foley Gold Mine in Mine Centre, Ontario.

