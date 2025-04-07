Bombardier to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Hold Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 1st, 2025

MONTREAL, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 1st, 2025. That same day, Bombardier will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) in a virtual format.

Financial results for the first quarter of 2025

Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier, and Bart Demosky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bombardier, will present the financial results for the first quarter 2025 in a live presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.



The presentation will take place on May 1st, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. To listen in:



Live webcast (recommended):

A live webcast of the financial results presentation, along with the relevant financial charts, will be available on this webpage .



The presentation can also be accessed by telephone. Phone lines will open 15 minutes in advance.



Local dial-in number - Montréal (English and French):

+1 438 792-9040

Local dial-in number - Toronto (English and French):

+1 289 514-5015



(Conference ID English: 48553 | Conference ID French: 25743)

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

On May 1st 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET, Bombardier welcomes all shareholders who wish to participate in the online Meeting to do so by joining the live webcast, available on this page . Only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be allowed to vote and ask questions during the live Meeting. Non-registered shareholders, guests and media will be able to watch online via the live webcast available at the same link.

Instructions on how to vote and participate in the online Meeting, including submitting questions to management and to the Chair of the Board of Directors of Bombardier, will be available on the Corporation’s website here and on the online Meeting platform. Bombardier encourages shareholders to vote and submit their proxies prior to the Meeting.

The replay of the presentation of financial results and the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be posted on Bombardier’s website shortly after the end of the webcast.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.



For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.



Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.



For Information



For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com.



Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

