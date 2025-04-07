INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in TFI International Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - TFII

NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TFI International Inc. (“TFI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TFII). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether TFI and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 13, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired TFI securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On February 20, 2025, TFI issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, reporting quarterly net income of $88.1 million (representing a year-over-year decline of nearly 33%) and fiscal 2024 net income of $422.5 million (a year-over-year decline of approximately 16%).

On this news, TFI’s stock price fell $26.13 per share, or 20.5%, to close at $101.48 per share on February 20, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

