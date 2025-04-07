NFI schedules release of first quarter 2025 financial results and provides details about Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI or the Company) a leader in propulsion-agnostic bus and coach mobility solutions, today announced the release date of its first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2025) financial results and notes that the Company’s Board of Directors (Board) has set the date for its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders for May 9, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

First Quarter 2025 Results Release

NFI intends to release its Q1 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, after market close with a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. For attendees who wish to join by webcast, registration is not required; the event can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t9op4a47. NFI encourages attendees to join via webcast as a results presentation will be presented and users can also submit questions to management through the platform. The results presentation will be available at www.nfigroup.com.

Attendees who wish to join by phone must visit the following link and pre-register: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb27089ba29a84717819864d8a9c18d2e. An email will be sent to the user’s registered email address, which will provide the call-in details. Due to the possibility of emails being held up in spam filters, NFI recommends that attendees wishing to join via phone register ahead of time to ensure receipt of their access details.

A replay of the call will be accessible from about 12:00 p.m. ET on May 9, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 9, 2026, at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t9op4a47 . The replay will also be available on NFI's website at: www.nfigroup.com.

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NFI’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the Shareholders’ Meeting) will be held in-person in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and also broadcast virtually, on Friday, May 9, 2025.

The Company has nominated eleven current Board members for re-election at the meeting. The recommended nominees are Aziz Aghili, Larry Edwards, Chan Galbato (Chair of the Board), Adam Gray, Paulo Cezar Da Silva Nunes, Anne Marie O’Donovan, Colin Robertson, Maryse Saint-Laurent, Jannet Walker-Ford, Katherine Winter, and Paul Soubry, the Company’s President and CEO.

The materials for the Shareholders’ Meeting and voting instructions have been sent to shareholders in advance of the meeting. Details on how to join the meeting, along with other relevant documents, including the Management Information Circular, have been posted on NFI’s website at: https://www.nfigroup.com/events-and-presentation/annual-general-meeting.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI offers a wide range of propulsion agnostic bus and coach platforms, including market leading electric models. Through its low- and zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With nearly 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motorcoaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions (including as a result of tariffs and other trade measures) and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services (including as a result of recent U.S. policy developments); customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses; the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience; production may be delayed or production rates may be decreased as a result of ongoing and future supply chain disruptions and shortages of parts and components, shipping and freight delays, and disruption to and shortage of labor supply; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca .

Due to the potential impact of these factors, NFI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

P: 204.792.1300

Stephen.King@nfigroup.com

