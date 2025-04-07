MariMed Promotes Ryan Crandall to Chief Commercial Officer

NORWOOD, Mass., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer has promoted Ryan Crandall to Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Crandall will lead the Company’s commercial strategy and activities, including Sales, Marketing, Product Development, and Retail Operations. He has served as MariMed’s Chief Revenue Officer since July 2022, and prior was the Company’s Chief Products Officer and SVP, Sales for four years. Mr. Crandall will continue to report to MariMed CEO Jon Levine.

“Ryan has been a driving force behind creating our innovative and trusted portfolio of brands and establishing them as top sellers in our core markets,” said Mr. Levine. “He has also guided our efforts to deliver an exceptional customer experience at our retail locations. His promotion to Chief Commercial Officer is well-deserved and I look forward to his continued contributions to value generation for our customers and shareholders.”

Mr. Crandall entered the cannabis industry in 2014 when he co-created Betty’s Eddies™, a brand of all-natural, cannabis-infused chews that MariMed acquired prior to his joining the company in 2018. Prior, he held a series of executive positions with increasing sales responsibilities in major cybersecurity and software corporations, including RSA Security and EMC2.

“I am honored and excited to step into the role of Chief Commercial Officer at MariMed,” said Mr. Crandall. “Being a part of this great company, with its award-winning brands, dedication to strategic growth initiatives, and commitment to its mission of improving lives, has been a fantastic journey. I’m eager to deepen my collaboration with our talented team, building on our collective success to strengthen MariMed’s position as a leading cannabis products company.”

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, InHouse™, Nature’s Heritage™, and Vibations™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

