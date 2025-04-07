NE10 Agrees Convertible Loan Deal With Golden Rock Global PLC

LONDON, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NE10 Vodka Limited, (“NE10”) a leading UK and United States based drinks company with a strong emphasis on the manufacture and distribution of premium flavored vodka and ready-to-drink cans, is pleased to announce that it has structured a strategic GBP£ 300,000.00 Convertible Loan Agreement (the “Loan Note” and/or “Agreement”) with Golden Rock Global PLC (“GCG” and/or the “Company”).

The parties have agreed terms customary to transactions such as this, upon the issuance of the Loan Note NE10 will advance GCG up to GBP£ 300,000.00 (the “Refinancing”).

This strategic capital restructuring is a significant step for GCG, the Company’s aim is to complete its outstanding audits and seek to resume normal trading activities on the London Stock Exchange.

Upon the reinstatement GCG intends to consider potential Reverse Takeover Targets (“RTO”).

Furthermore, NE10 is please to advise that as previously announced by GCG on April 1st 2025, Paul Carroll is set to join the Company’s Board of Directors, Mr. Carroll also serves as Director at NE10.

About Golden Rock Global PLC:

The Company was incorporated as a public company limited by shares under the laws of Jersey on 17 June 2016 specifically to seek acquisition opportunities (“SPAC”).

About NE10 Vodka Limited:

NE10 is a leading UK and United States based drinks company with a strong emphasis on the manufacture and distribution of premium flavoured vodka and ready-to-drink cans. Founded in 2022 amidst the picturesque landscapes of Wales, NE10 offers an exciting venture in the world of premium vodka, with iconic flavours, a premium taste and illuminated bottles, NE10 prides itself on our exceptional distillation process. Subjecting our vodka to a rigorous 5x distillation process guarantees unmatched purity and smoothness, our vodka delivers a bold and refined drinking experience that surpasses all consumer expectations.

We take pride in offering a unique experience that combines the finest quality vodka with innovation and history.

