Atwater Brewery Releases Atwater Light: Detroit’s Premium Light Craft Beer

Atwater Light Brings a Crafted Touch to Low-Calorie beer, Inspired by the Spirit of Detroit

DETROIT, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atwater Brewing, Detroit’s renowned craft brewery and a craft beer brand of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is pleased to announce the launch of Atwater Light, a low-calorie, low-carb addition to its flagship line available year-round. This new product is now offered at local retailers and all three Atwater Tap Rooms and is anticipated to become a preferred choice for beer enthusiasts throughout Michigan.

Atwater Light is a light-bodied, refreshing brew with only 95 calories, 2.6 carbs per 12 oz serving, and 4.2% ABV. Crafted with German Noble hops for a traditional flavor and aroma, and Vienna malt for the perfect body and color, this beer offers a delightful drinking experience without the extra calories.

Carrie Shafir, Senior Brand Director at Tilray Beverages, stated, "Atwater’s beers honor the spirit of Detroit, and we brew our products for the hardworking people that work and live in this city. We are proud of our brewing heritage and community, and with the introduction of Atwater Light, we offer an honest light lager that suits any occasion, designed for maximum refreshment."

The cans and packaging were crafted to evoke a sense of hometown pride, featuring a map of Detroit city streets, the birthplace of Atwater. The design is intentionally simple and clean to reflect the lightness of the beer and emphasize how straightforward and easy-drinking Atwater Light is.

Atwater Light is now available in the following formats:

12-pack of 12-ounce cans

Draft

16-oz cans (coming soon)



About Atwater Brewery

Atwater Brewery is Detroit’s craft brewery. Founded with a philosophy that hard work deserves a quality beer, we were born in 1997 in the Rivertown neighborhood when its streets were pocked with potholes and lined with abandoned warehouses and the only people around were the ones high on their dreams or down on their luck. We helped build this place up. Our portfolio of award-winning craft beers offers something for everyone. We believe that beer should be approachable to every drinker. Whether it’s a crowd favorite like Dirty Blonde or Vanilla Java Porter, a Midwestern winner like Atwater IPA or a Detroit classic like Atwater Light or Detroit City Juice Hazy IPA, you’ll find a beer for every occasion and every palate.

You can find our beers at fine establishments across Detroit and Michigan. Or we’d love to see you in person at our three taprooms in Detroit’s Rivertown neighborhood, in Grosse Pointe Park and Grand Rapids.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

