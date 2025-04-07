Extraordinary Tales of Triumph Over Tragedy Star in New Book Look Up—Global Stories of Resilience

Author Heidi Siefkas Highlights the Transformative Power of Perspective in Immense Hardships

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do you survive and thrive when life throws you devastating curveballs or overwhelming challenges? Author Heidi Siefkas answers this question with her latest book, Look Up—Global Stories of Resilience, published by Hide N Seek Media.





This powerful collection of true stories showcases extraordinary individuals from around the world who have overcome immense hardships, revealing the transformative power of perspective and perseverance. Siefkas, who personally triumphed over a broken neck and a broken heart, has built her life around the mantra Look Up—a mindset that fuels resilience and growth even in the darkest of times.

"Look Up is more than just a book; it's a movement towards embracing life's difficulties with a new perspective. It encourages readers to find their inner resilience and transform their trials into triumphs." - Quinn Baker, Independent Reviewer "It’s a message that will resonate today. Look Up’s highly recommended notes of positivity, adaptation, and transformation are just what the world needs in times of trial, whether struggles are personal, community-wide, or engulf the world." - D. Donovan, Sr. Reviewer Midwest Book Review.

With stories filled with perseverance, growth and hope, Look Up stands as a beacon for anyone seeking to find strength in adversity and transform their lives.

Discover the power of resilience and transformation. Get your copy of Look Up—Global Stories of Resilience now.

About the Author

Heidi Siefkas is an author, speaker, and adventurer. Originally from small-town Wisconsin, she now calls Nashville, Tennessee, home. She has authored four books: When All Balls Drop, With New Eyes, Cubicle to Cuba, and Look Up. Heidi has delivered TEDx Talks, including “Overcoming Obstacles and Evolving to Life 2.0” and “The Life Hack the Gurus Don’t Tell You About.” Connect with Heidi at www.heidisiefkas.com.

Availability & Events

Look Up—Global Stories of Resilience is available now on Amazon and major online book retailers.

Heidi Siefkas will be making an appearance on May 8 th at HerHealth360 at the Pinnacle in Nashville, TN from 5-8pm.

at HerHealth360 at the Pinnacle in Nashville, TN from 5-8pm. To invite the author to speaking engagements, book signings, media interviews, or to get more information, please contact press@hidenseekmedia.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8877d6f4-effe-42a0-87e4-c97d14671bca

