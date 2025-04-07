Black Girl Vitamins Becomes the Supporting Partner of The Atlanta Dream Basketball Team’s 2025 Season

Chicago, Illinois, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Black Girl Vitamins (BGV), the #1 health and wellness brand for Black women, is proud to announce its role as a “Supporting Partner of the Atlanta Dream Team” for the 2025 season. This partnership intersects sports, fitness, and wellness to highlight the importance of supplementation and physical activity.

BGV's first sports partnership was with the renowned Howard University Women's Basketball Team in 2024, and the brand is elevating its commitment to women's sports through the Atlanta Dream.

Atlanta is one of BGV’s key markets, so the brand will have the opportunity to engage with fans and an even broader Atlanta community. Fans attending a designated home game will receive exclusive wellness gift bags, providing them with high-quality supplements and health-focused products.

Black Girl Vitamins’ presence will extend beyond the court, with quarterly features in The Atlanta Dream’s newsletter and website. As such a prominent team in the WNBA, it offers a powerful platform to amplify BGV’s mission of prioritizing Black women’s health and making wellness more accessible.





About Black Girl Vitamins

Black Girl Vitamins (BGV) is a Black-owned health and wellness brand created to support the unique nutritional needs of Black women. Since launching in 2021, BGV has worked alongside experts like Dr. Standifer-Barrett, Dr. C. Nicole Swiner, and Dr. Chinyere Okpaleke to develop science-backed supplements like naturally sourced Collagen Peptides Powder and vitamin D3 gummies.

Available on Amazon and through their website, BGV is dedicated to bridging the health gap and ensuring Black women have access to the nutrients they need. Beyond supplements, the brand uplifts the community by collaborating with Black medical professionals, funding a $100,000 scholarship for Black women in healthcare, and partnering with organizations like Howard Women’s Basketball. With over 200,000 women impacted, BGV continues to champion health, empowerment, and representation.

For more information, visit www.blackgirlvitamins.com or follow @blackgirlvitamins on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About The Atlanta Dream

Established in Atlanta in 2008, the Atlanta Dream is the Southeast’s only WNBA franchise, playing its home games at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park. Dream games are telecast locally on Peachtree TV and simulcast on Peachtree Sports Network across the state of Georgia. Since 2009, Dream teams have produced 11 WNBA All-Stars, achieved 3 first-place regular-season finishes, earned 10 playoff bids and made 3 WNBA finals appearances.

For more information about the Dream, visit dream.wnba.com and follow @AtlantaDream on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok."

Heather Holmes Black Girl Vitamins heather@publicityforgood.com 1+(828)332-5307 publicityforgood.com/

