Pennsylvania Ranked ‘Greediest State’ According to New Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new data study has revealed the most “money-hungry” states in the US, identifying where people are most likely to risk their last dollar, conceal winnings from their partners, and even break the rules in pursuit of a payout.Conducted by OCS , the study surveyed residents across all 50 US states on five key behaviors tied to money obsession and risk tendencies. The analysis looked at self-reported habits such as willingness to risk a last $10 on the chance to win big, and hiding winnings from loved ones (probably not the best thing to do!) The data was then scored and weighted to create a nationwide ranking of the states most and least driven by money-focused behaviors.Top 5 ‘Greediest’ StatesPennsylvaniaSitting at the top of the rankings, Pennsylvania emerges as the most money-hungry state in the nation. A standout number of residents admitted to buying lottery tickets frequently and being willing to risk their last $10 for a chance to win big. Notably, Pennsylvania had one of the highest rates of people who say they’d hide a significant win from their partner, a strong signal of personal money ambition, and perhaps, secrecy.DelawareDelaware claims the second spot, largely due to its high percentage of residents who say they would keep their wins private. While Delaware is one of the smallest states geographically, its residents seem to harbor big-money dreams, and a reluctance to share them (!)South DakotaA perhaps surprising entrant in third place, South Dakota scored highly for multiple risk-based behaviors. Many residents admitted they’d risk their last $10, and a notable number confessed to trying to bend the rules to win money.CaliforniaThe Golden State isn’t just known for tech billionaires and Hollywood, it also appears to have a strong undercurrent of money-driven ambition. Californians ranked high for both secrecy and rule-breaking, with a significant number saying they’ve tried to cheat.VirginiaRounding out the top five is Virginia, where residents expressed a strong willingness to put risk on and chase winnings.Meanwhile, at the Other End of the Scale…Texas ranks as the least money-hungry state in the survey, with residents generally reporting far lower willingness to take unnecessary risks or hide winnings. Despite the state’s large population and proximity to gaming hubs like Louisiana and Oklahoma, Texans seem less likely to participate in impulsive or high-stakes financial behaviors.MethodologyThe study was based on self-reported responses from over 3,000 participants, distributed evenly across all 50 states. Participants were asked to respond to five behaviors that were scored to create a total “money-hungriness” index.Buying lottery tickets regularlyHiding winnings from a partner or spouseTraveling to another state specifically to risk moneyAdmitting to breaking or bending rules to gain an advantageBeing willing to risk their last $10Each response was weighted based on the intensity of the behavior, so for instance, cheating carried more weight than simply buying a lottery ticket. The final rankings represent the states where residents are most driven by the pursuit of money through risky or secretive means.

