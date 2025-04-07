Submit Release
Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on China Coast Guard's reckless maneuvers vs PCG's BRP Cabra

April 7, 2025

STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CHINA COAST GUARD'S RECKLESS MANEUVERS VS PCG'S BRP CABRA

The China Coast Guard's latest stunt, which once again put the lives of Filipino maritime personnel at risk, displayed a blatant disregard for maritime safety and international norms. This reckless behavior is deeply concerning and warrants unequivocal condemnation.

Our government should take decisive action by bringing this matter before the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The incident--an attempted head-on collision with the smaller BRP Cabra of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)--was a clear violation of the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs), to which China is a signatory.

By addressing China's unending reckless and dangerous maneuvers against our maritime vessels, we can highlight the gravity of the situation which continues to threaten peace and security in the region.

Paulit-ulit man ang kanilang panggigipit, hindi tayo mananawa na i-call out sila at ipaglaban ang ating karapatan sa ating nasasakupan, soberanya at kapakanan ng magigiting nating kababayan.

