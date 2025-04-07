PHILIPPINES, April 7 - Press Release

April 7, 2025 Poe on use of ECBS for campaigning The use of Emergency Cell Broadcasting System (ECBS) for political campaign is alarming and must be stopped. The incident does not only compromise the integrity of the emergency alert system, but may also pose threats to our safety and security as hackers may use this to broadcast fake news. Concerned government agencies and telecommunications firms must seriously address this vulnerability in the system infrastructure to prevent further exploitation by those with evil intentions. Authorities must also run after the hackers and charge them. Without accusing anyone guilty, we hope candidates can rein in their supporters to campaign fairly and honestly as we all want clean and credible elections.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.