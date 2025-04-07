Submit Release
News Search

There were 334 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,313 in the last 365 days.

Poe on use of ECBS for campaigning

PHILIPPINES, April 7 - Press Release
April 7, 2025

Poe on use of ECBS for campaigning

The use of Emergency Cell Broadcasting System (ECBS) for political campaign is alarming and must be stopped.

The incident does not only compromise the integrity of the emergency alert system, but may also pose threats to our safety and security as hackers may use this to broadcast fake news.

Concerned government agencies and telecommunications firms must seriously address this vulnerability in the system infrastructure to prevent further exploitation by those with evil intentions.

Authorities must also run after the hackers and charge them.

Without accusing anyone guilty, we hope candidates can rein in their supporters to campaign fairly and honestly as we all want clean and credible elections.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Poe on use of ECBS for campaigning

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more