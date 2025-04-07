SCD Consulting Services Launches New Fractional Transition Package to Support Executives and Coaches

SCD Consulting Services

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCD Consulting Services, a leading provider of strategic marketing and digital support for entrepreneurs and service-based businesses, is proud to announce the launch of its new Fractional Transition Package—a tailored solution designed to help fractional executives establish, market, and grow their personal brands and service offerings.

As more professionals move away from traditional full-time roles and embrace the flexibility of portfolio careers, SCD Consulting Services has launched a new Fractional Executive Transition Package designed to help former corporate leaders establish themselves quickly and confidently in the growing fractional economy.

The package, created for executives who are retiring, recently laid off, or choosing to pivot away from full-time work, offers a done-for-you solution that eliminates the overwhelm of transitioning to fractional work. The program helps clients build authority, launch a professional presence, and create a scalable structure that positions them for consistent opportunity and growth. Many executives feel confident in their skills but uncertain about how to package themselves as a brand, market their services, or generate consistent leads. This package eliminates that stress.

“Many of the professionals we work with are incredibly skilled, but they don’t have the time—or desire—to figure out branding, websites, lead generation, and operations on their own,” said Shirley Cress Dudley, founder of SCD Consulting Services. “Our goal is to remove those roadblocks so they can move forward with clarity and confidence.”

The Fractional Executive Transition Package includes development of a thought leadership brand, complete with a custom logo, messaging strategy, tagline, and the option to co-author a book to further establish credibility. Each client receives a professionally designed website tailored to showcase their niche, experience, and offerings in a way that builds trust and authority with potential clients.

In addition, the package includes a marketing and lead generation plan designed to attract high-value opportunities, plus support in sourcing and training a virtual assistant or support team to reduce the burden of operational tasks. To help fractional executives stay competitive in a fast-moving digital environment, the service also includes training in the use of AI-powered business growth tools for outreach, content creation, and lead nurturing.

SCD Consulting Services, known for its award-winning work in branding, SEO, and web development, has earned multiple accolades including: Most Innovative SEO Company ( From New World Report Awards), Best Web Designers in Charlotte (two years from Expertise.com), Best Wordpress Agency, and Best Brand Agency (DesignRush), and Best Medical and Dental Specialists in North Carolina (New World Report). Their latest offering reflects the company’s continued mission to help professionals thrive in an evolving business landscape.

Executives interested in learning more about the Fractional Transition Package can visit www.scdconsultingservices.com or contact the firm directly to schedule a consultation.

In addition to the package, SCD Consulting Services offers a-la-carte services such as website design, lead magnet creation, social media content, CRM/email marketing, and virtual assistant sourcing—ideal for fractional executives looking to scale without hiring a full-time team.

With a deep understanding of branding, automation, and online visibility, the firm has become a go-to partner for professionals building multi-faceted careers in today’s flexible economy.

A-La-Carte Services for Executives

In addition to the Fractional Transition Package, SCD Consulting Services offers a wide range of a-la-carte services designed to meet the evolving needs of entrepreneurs, medical professionals, and fractional executives. These standalone offerings allow clients to select only the services they need, whether they are launching a new venture, scaling an existing practice, or enhancing their digital presence.

Website design and development is a core offering, with customized, mobile-responsive sites built to reflect each client’s brand and drive conversions. Clients can also request a professional logo design, complete with high-resolution formats for web and print, or opt for an animated logo to enhance video intros, presentations, and social media branding.

For those looking to improve visibility and lead generation, SCD Consulting Services provides ongoing blog writing, press release creation and distribution, SEO optimization, and social media management. These services help businesses remain active online and build credibility with both search engines and customers. Email marketing support is also available, including newsletter design, welcome sequences, and CRM setup to keep audiences engaged and organized.

Operations support is another vital area. The firm helps clients source, train, and manage virtual assistants to handle repetitive or time-consuming tasks, freeing up business owners to focus on high-value activities. Additional support includes onboarding workflow creation, booking system integration, and project management setup using platforms like Trello, Asana, or ClickUp.

To help clients capture and convert leads, the team also creates lead magnets and fully built-out sales funnels, including landing pages, opt-in forms, automated email sequences, and scheduling integrations. For those interested in leveraging automation, AI tools can be integrated into outreach, content production, and follow-up systems to maximize efficiency.

These a-la-carte services can be used individually or bundled as needed, giving clients the flexibility to grow at their own pace with expert guidance and support.

SCD Consulting Services offers professionally written and strategically distributed premium press releases designed to boost visibility, credibility, and brand awareness. Each press release is custom-crafted to highlight newsworthy achievements, product launches, or company milestones, with compelling language tailored to your industry and audience. Once finalized and approved, press releases are distributed to hundreds of major news outlets—including ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX affiliates—ensuring wide exposure and the opportunity to increase website traffic and SEO rankings. Clients also receive a detailed report with live links and metrics showing where the release was published. Whether promoting a business announcement, expert positioning, or a new service, SCD’s premium press releases deliver high-impact results without the high cost of traditional PR.

Founded by author, serial entrepreneur, and consultant Shirley Cress Dudley, SCD Consulting Services provides digital marketing, business strategy, and implementation support to solo professionals, coaches, medical practices, nonprofits, and fractional executives. The company is known for its hands-on concierge approach, long-term client relationships, and ability to simplify complex digital strategies.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.scdconsultingservices.com.

