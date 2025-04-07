David Piesse, Trustee, MarcoPolo700 Foundation and Co-Chair AI Digital Arts Competition

UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MARCOPOLO700 FOUNDATION TO PRESENT INNOVATIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) DIGITAL ART YOUTH COMPETITION TO FOSTER CULTURAL EXCHANGE AND EDUCATION INSPIRED BY THE LEGACY OF MARCO POLO.MarcoPolo700, UK Charity # 1210459, is proud to present David Piesse, an established practitioner in blockchain and AI technology, as a new trustee in the Digital Arts.MarcoPolo700 Foundation is introducing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Initiative for its High School Digital Art Competition. The Foundation is leveraging the benefits of third wave AI and digital asset technology to encourage more engagement. David Piesse, co-chair of the AI Digital Arts Competition Committee remarked, “We hope the competition will help bridge the gap in today’s world, marked by trade wars and polarization while helping to facilitate peace & cultural exchange between Europe and Asia as inspired by Marco Polo seven centuries ago”. The Foundation believes the competition will be an opportunity for entrants to experience the lucrative benefits of AI and digital asset technology.The MarcoPolo700 Foundation is proud to announce a ground-breaking initiative that merges AI technology with human artistic expression. The initiative consists of a digital art competition. This innovative approach is designed not only to enhance the competition experience but to serve as a dynamic vehicle for sponsors and supporters of the Foundation.At the heart of this initiative is the integration of generative AI innovation. Entrants to the competition will be from East to West in line with the principles of the Foundation and will use technologies such as Open-AI and Deepseek, to generate digital art to promote culture and diversity. Through our bespoke token system, participants will be incentivized to sign up as teams, complete tasks and actively participate throughout the entire process. The platform rewards those teams that show consistent and strong efforts which reflects the values of the Foundation of fostering inclusive educational environments. The Foundation’s trustee, David Piesse, said: “This novel approach marks a significant departure from traditional competition structures, offering participants unprecedented opportunities for engagement and rewards. We are very pleased the Foundation is making the leap towards using these latest AI technologies while keeping the human in the loop at all times.”.One of the most exciting aspects of this initiative is the use of cryptocurrency as the primary prize pay-out for the competition winners. By awarding the prize as such, the Foundation is not only embracing emerging technologies but also providing winners with a valuable and forward-thinking reward that gives them greater flexibility as to how the prize will be used.The Foundation explains that the participants will be able to access a digital marketplace where the currency can be swapped for real life prizes giving them the ability to choose a reward that is meaningful to them. In addition to the introduction of our AI-based token system, we are thrilled to announce that the competition will take place in a virtual metaverse environment. This virtual space, purpose-built for the MarcoPolo700 Foundation, will allow students to collaborate seamlessly as they prepare their competition entries.The MarcoPolo700 Foundation remains committed to empowering young artists and fostering creativity through innovative initiatives. We invite high school students from around the world to join us on this exciting journey and showcase their talent in the digital art competition of the future. The competition will launch in the summer of this year and Students and Teachers who are interested in the high school digital arts competition can pre-register on MarcoPolo700’s website www.marcopolo700.org starting on the first week of May.As the Foundation prepares for the digital arts competition, it’s still seeking to finalise its advisory panel of regional partners along the silk road with the aim to enrol as many local high schools as possible and assemble an international panel of judges.For media inquiries, please contact:contact@marcopolo700.orgFor more information on the Foundation:

