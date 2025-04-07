Chișinău Economic Forum: Great Opportunities for Development and Investment

Chișinău Economic Forum 2025 Her Majesty Margareta, Romanian Crown Custodian HRH Prince Radu of Romania

Chișinău Economic Forum, the 3rd edition, that will take place on April 7 and 8, 2025, has become a strategic platform for promoting Moldova internationally.

CHIșINăU, MOLDOVA, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Forum facilitates economic, cultural and academic collaborations. The event, organized by the International Business Society, a business club formed around the values promoted by the Royal Family of Romania, and its strategic partners, generated remarkable results at the 2024 edition. Her Majesty Margareta, Romanian Crown Custodian and His Royal Highness Prince Radu of Romania will be attending the forum this year, as high guests. For the third year in a row, the event takes place under the auspices of the Romanian Royal Family.The 2024 Chișinău Economic Forum facilitated key initiatives for the development and promotion of Moldova at the international level. March 2024 marked an important step by including the Republic of Moldova in the prestigious cultural Historic Cafes Route of the Council of Europe through Wine.md. Moreover, recently, the extension of the Historic Cafes Route to include Mimi Castle was also approved. Also last March, Moldova and Romania were promoted at the Dwor Sierakow Forum in Poland.Spring 2024 also brought a new opportunity for small agricultural producers from Moldova, who had the chance to present their products in Cluj, and a large delegation participated in a special meeting with members of the Romanian Royal Family at the Royal Castle of Săvârșin. In June, economic relations were strengthened by the participation of Bessarabian companies in the Elisabeta Palace Evening dedicated to Moldova.In the fall of 2024, the International Business Society was present at the Economic Forum in Wroclaw, Poland. It was one of the largest events promoting economic ties between Poland, Romania and Moldova, organized by the Polish Catholic Entrepreneurs' Club, led by Jan Lech Skowera. The event was opened by His Royal Highness Prince Radu of Romania, who took part in a wider visit to Poland, where he met with civil and military authorities.In addition to these economic and cultural achievements, the second edition of the Economic Forum in Chișinău facilitated the expansion of Romanian companies on the Moldovan market and contributed to the signing of trade agreements in areas such as IT, hardware, architecture and design, green spaces, furniture, green energy and food. Participants also showed increased interest in new investments in the fields of healthcare, European funds, engineering, logistics, education and waste management.Chișinău Economic Forum is organized by International Business Society, Starnet , Digital Park, Invest in Moldova Agency and Transylvania Today Magazine.Co-organizers: Media Show Group, Protocol.md, Unde.Sponsors: Intellect Security, Estate Invest Company, National Lottery, ProimobilPartners: Academy of Economic Studies, State University of Moldova, Cricova Wine Combine, VisPas Hotel, Dor Travel, Noah & Partners, ANRM, Accademia Internazionale MaurizianaGeneral media partners: Jurnal TV, Via Cluj TV, BDR Associates - strategic communication and PR partnerMedia partners:, TVR Moldova, BusinessClass, One TV, Star TV, Next TV, Premiera TV, Vocea Basarabiei

