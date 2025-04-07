This Canadian Non-profit Drives Over 33,000 Kilometers a Year to Save Orphaned Bear Cubs—All Without Government Funding

This nonprofit group finds injured or orphaned bears, nurses them back to health, and sets them free in the wild—all without a dime from the government.

SMITHERS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Northern Lights Wildlife Society (NLWS) rescues bears in Canada’s wild forests, and they’ve already saved over 650 black bears and 36 grizzly cubs. This nonprofit group finds injured or orphaned bears, nurses them back to health, and sets them free in the wild—all without a dime from the government.You can watch their work on YouTube in Wild Bear Rescue. The show follows the NLWS team as they save bears and tackle the messy, real-life challenges of wildlife rescue. It’s raw, it’s gripping, and it’s put their mission on the map.Here’s the catch: NLWS runs on donations alone. No government handouts mean every dollar—from buying medicine to driving bears back to the wild—comes from people like you. They’re fighting rising costs and more bears needing help every year.“Every bear we save proves what a community can do,” says Angelika Langen, who started NLWS with her husband. “Our donors keep us going. Even a small gift changes a bear’s life.”These are real bears, with real stories. Take Tobi. This little guy showed up in Tobiano, British Columbia, hurt and alone, weighing just 18 pounds. The NLWS team patched him up, fed him, and taught him how to survive. Months later, Tobi walked back into the wild at 53 pounds, ready to thrive. That’s one bear—but there are hundreds more like him.When bears arrive at NLWS, they get a full checkup. Cuts get stitched, broken bones get fixed, and tiny cubs learn to hunt and stay clear of humans. It’s hands-on, gritty work, and the team doesn’t stop until each bear can make it on its own.This isn’t cheap or easy, which is exactly why they need you. The NLWS crew drives over 33,000 kilometers a year—think coast-to-coast U.S. trips—to pick up bears and drop them off in safe spots. Fuel, vet bills, and food add up fast. With no government help, they’re counting on public support to keep the doors open.They don’t just save bears, either. NLWS teaches people about wildlife at their annual open house and school visits. Kids and adults get the real story on why bears matter. Plus, their Grizzly Rehab program—the first ever—tracks rescued bears and studies how they survive, sharing data with scientists worldwide.If you would like to know more and wonder how you can help, Check out their website to find all of the details and follow them on social media.

