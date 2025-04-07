Maids and Moore Cleaning Austin Named Top National Partner by Cleaning for a Reason in 2024

Maids and Moore Cleaning Austin has been named the Top Cleaning Partner of 2024 by Cleaning for a Reason.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maids and Moore Cleaning Austin , a locally loved residential cleaning company, has been honored as the Top Cleaning Partner of 2024 by Cleaning for a Reason, a nonprofit dedicated to offering free services to cancer patients across all 50 states and Canada. This recognition celebrates Maids and Moore’s extraordinary dedication to service and compassion within the community.Over the past year, Maids and Moore has gone above and beyond, providing an exceptional number of free cleanings to individuals undergoing cancer treatment and leading by example in the cleaning industry. The team’s consistent support, reliability, and heart-forward service made them stand out among hundreds of partner companies across the U.S. and Canada.Cleaning for a Reason partners with over 1,400 cleaning companies, but only one receives the annual Top Cleaning Partner distinction. The award considers overall impact, number of cleanings completed, patient satisfaction, and consistent engagement with the nonprofit’s mission.“Being named the Top Cleaning Partner is more than just an award – it’s a reflection of the care and heart our entire team pours into every home we serve,” said Holly Moore, Owner and Founder of Maids and Moore. “We are deeply honored to support such an incredible cause and to be trusted by Cleaning for a Reason to carry out their mission in our community.”About: Maids and Moore is a family-owned cleaning company proudly serving Austin and surrounding areas including Cedar Park, Georgetown, Round Rock, Leander, and Liberty Hill. Offering a full scope of professional home cleaning services, the company is known for its reliable, insured, and bonded cleaning professionals. Whether weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly cleanings, Maids and Moore delivers consistent quality and peace of mind. The company also holds an A+ BBB accreditation, a reflection of its longstanding commitment to trust and customer satisfaction.For more information, please visit: www.maidsandmoore.com/cleaning-for-reason

