Mental Health Meets AI: Australian Founder Makes History at the Women Leading Tech Awards

Marika Conomos' win, 'Woman of the Year' for mental health innovative start-up, UpLift AI. Marika Conomos' trifecta win at the Women Leading Tech Awards, Presented by Atlassian

Marika Conomos becomes the first to win 3 top honours at Atlassian’s Women Leading Tech Awards, recognised for her AI-powered mental health platform, UpLift AI.

When you build like you’re living in the future, you don’t follow trends — you set them. That’s what we’ve done with UpLift AI.” — Marika Conomos, Founder & CEO, UpLift AI

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian psychologist and entrepreneur Marika Conomos , founder and CEO of UpLift AI, has made history at the Women Leading Tech Awards 2025, hosted by Atlassian, becoming the first individual to win three of the night’s top honours.Marika received Developer of the Year, Entrepreneur/Founder of the Year, and the prestigious Woman of the Year award, standing out among finalists from global tech giants including Meta, Canva, Google, Atlassian, and Woolworths Group.Her platform, UpLift AI, is Australia’s first AI Co-Therapist model — a scalable, ethical mental health solution blending human expertise with generative AI. It supports clinicians by reducing administrative load, provides patients with tailored therapeutic support between sessions, and tackles one of Australia’s biggest challenges: access to mental health care."To be recognised across three categories by leaders in tech is more than a personal milestone — it’s proof that purpose-led, human-first technology has a place at the front of innovation," said Marika.Built from lived clinical experience, UpLift was born out of necessity. As a psychologist, clinic owner, and mother of three, Marika witnessed the cracks in Australia’s overburdened mental health system — long waitlists, fragmented care, clinician burnout — and set out to build something better.UpLift AI is now gaining rapid traction. After completing its proof of concept, Marika secured early-stage funding in just four days. The platform’s MVP is now in development with pilot clinics preparing to onboard. As global interest grows, UpLift is positioning itself as a category-defining solution for modern mental health care.Her historic triple win at the Women Leading Tech Awards signals more than personal achievement — it affirms that the next wave of innovation is being shaped by founders building from the frontlines.Investors, collaborators, and platforms looking to back meaningful, impact-led innovation are invited to connect as UpLift AI prepares for its next stage of growth.About UpLift AI: It is an Australian mental health technology platform using ethical generative AI to enhance care delivery. Through a Human–AI Therapist Hybrid model, it supports clinicians and clients with scalable, personalised care that complements the therapeutic relationship. UpLift is currently finalising its MVP and preparing for launch.

Watch: Marika Conomos’ Powerful Speech After Winning 'Woman of the Year' at the Women Leading Tech Awards, hosted by Atlassian

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.