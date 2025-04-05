Statement from Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald on the Passing of Rep.Gene Ward
It is with a heavy heart that I learned of the passing of State Rep. Gene Ward. He was a true public servant, who never stopped finding ways to contribute to his community. Just last month, I administered the oath of office to Rep. Ward, who was characteristically upbeat and excited about continuing to serve his constituents.
It was a pleasure working with him over the years on issues relating to our justice system. His legacy of work extends beyond our shores, where he assisted with issues of global concern, and will be remembered for his significant efforts in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.
The Judiciary ʻohana is grateful to Rep. Ward for a lifetime of distinguished service. I extend our deepest sympathy to his family, friends, colleagues, and all who were touched by his life and work.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
