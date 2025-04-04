2024 Recipients of Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal Announced

CANADA, April 4 - Released on April 4, 2025

Today, Lieutenant Governor Bernadette McIntyre announced the recipients of the 2024 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal. Recipients will be presented with this prestigious medal on April 29, 2025, at a ceremony held in their honour at Government House in Regina during National Volunteer Week.

"The 2024 recipients of the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal have made tremendous contributions over several decades, benefitting numerous organizations and communities," McIntyre said. "As someone who has had the pleasure of working with volunteers for many years, I am delighted to help recognize these exceptional individuals for their generosity and commitment to improving the lives of others."

The recipients of the 2024 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal are:

Valerie Bidaux, Eastend;

William Brooks, Saskatoon;

Creighton (Wayne) Cameron, Moose Jaw;

Brenda Corman, Saskatoon;

Audrey and Ron Euteneier, Regina;

John Grant, Regina;

Lieutenant-Colonel (Ret'd) Lyle Johnson, O.M.M., C.D., Moose Jaw;

Harvey Linnen, Regina;

Sandi Lougheed, Beechy;

Oswald Lutz, Lanigan;

Dr. Bruce Neill, Indian Head;

Laura Poppy, Indian Head;

Rob Rongve, North Battleford; and

Jayne C.M. Whyte, Regina.

The Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal was established in 1995 to recognize the extraordinary work done by volunteers across the province. Since its creation, it has been awarded to 271 deserving individuals.

For more information about the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

