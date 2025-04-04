Breaking Barriers in Autism: European Wellness Biomedical Group Unveils Bioregenerative Breakthroughs with Prof. Mike Chan

A New Era in Autism Therapy

BAODING, China, April 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG) , a global pioneer in bioregenerative medicine and wellness innovation, today unveiled new breakthroughs in autism-focused therapies under the leadership of Prof. Mike Chan . Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition that affects behaviour, communication, and social interaction. With conventional therapies offering limited improvements, these new bioregenerative strategies represent a promising step forward in the global pursuit of more effective, science-backed interventions. Prof. Mike Chan, renowned scientist, author, and Chairman of EWBG, continues to play a central role in advancing research that aims to address the complex challenges of ASD.





Prof. Mike Chan captivates medical professionals at Baoding Children’s Hospital with his lecture on precursor stem cell therapy for autism, sparking dialogue on the future of pediatric healthcare and regenerative medicine in China.

Backed by decades of research in cellular therapy, organotherapy, and precursor stem cell research, Prof. Chan is pioneering brain-specific and organ-targeted precursor stem cell therapy — a potential game-changer for autism treatment .

“ The untreatable is treatable, ” he affirms.

April: Autism Awareness Month

April is Autism Awareness Month , starting with World Autism Awareness Day on April 2nd , a UN- sanctioned day to raise awareness and promote acceptance of autism. This month highlights the importance of early diagnosis, accessible treatments, and inclusion. Researchers and advocacy groups use this time to showcase the latest advancements in autism therapies, making it an ideal moment to highlight Prof. Mike Chan’s pioneering work in regenerative medicine. According to recent statistics in 2023, approximately 1% or 75 million of the global population are living with ASD. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates the prevalence of ASD to be 1 in 36 children . Furthermore, between 2011 and 2022, autism diagnoses in the U.S. surged by 175% (from 2.3/1000 persons to 6.3/1000 persons). These figures highlight the significant and increasing global impact of autism. Notably, Qatar and the UAE have the highest rates of autism in the world .

A Personal Mission

Prof. Mike Chan’s journey is deeply personal . Born autistic, he overcame early-life challenges and now channels that experience into a mission of transformation. His goal is to ensure every child on the spectrum can access life-changing treatments .

“ All neurodevelopmental disorders are treatable ,” he declares.

“Autistic children are the future of the world and shouldn’t be a stigma to society.”

“ I would like to treat every disabled child .”

“Knowledge is key for parents, and the best doctors for autistic children are their parents,” says Prof. Chan.

Baoding: A Global Breakthrough Hub

On March 10–11, 2025 , during his second visit to Baoding, China , Prof. Chan took the stage with bold initiatives and global partnerships. Representing Germany as a Senator of BWA (Federal Association for Economic Development & Foreign Trade), he led multiple international collaborations, including:

Establishing the International Stem Cell Therapy Joint Laboratory – focused on autism and regenerative medicine.

Partnering with Baoding Children’s Hospital for paediatric precursor stem cell therapy.

High-level meetings with Chinese leaders , including Dang Xiaolong (Baoding Municipal Party Secretary) and Ma Yimin (Mayor of Baoding).

Bringing education and precursor stem cell research to Baoding, aiming to cultivate local talent and global innovation.

Strategic partnerships with German and Chinese medical institutions , bridging Eastern and Western medical knowledge.

The Science Behind the Therapy

Prof. Chan’s methodology is grounded in precision bioregenerative medicine , focused on targeted interventions for the brain and organs affected by autism. Key elements include:

Neuroregeneration : Brain-specific stem cells help restore damaged neurons.

: help restore damaged neurons. Neuroinflammation Reduction: Controlling inflammation through immune modulation.

Oxidative Stress Management: Applying antioxidant therapy to reduce brain cell damage.

Synaptic Plasticity : Supporting new synaptic connections for improved learning and behaviour.

Gut-Brain Axis Support : Improving microbiota health to affect brain function.

: Improving to affect brain function. Heavy Metal Detox: Removing toxins linked to neurodevelopmental issues.

“ The main thing to do for autism is to prepare and treat the brain, the rest is secondary, ” Prof. Chan explains.

This precision medicine approach enables individualized treatment plans, tailored to each child's neurological deficits. The therapy uses organ- and brain-specific Precursor Stem Cells (PSC), which are unipotent cells administered via deep intramuscular injection. These cells stimulate regeneration through homing, paracrine signaling, and cellular reactivation.

New Research & Publications

As part of his ongoing commitment to autism research, Prof. Mike Chan has published multiple medical books and scientific papers , offering insights into the latest developments in bioregenerative medicine , amongst them:

Upcoming Autism Health Summit in San Diego

Looking ahead, Prof. Mike Chan will be participating in the Autism Health Summit in San Diego on April 11-13, 2025 , where he will present the latest advancements in bioregenerative medicine for autism. This global event brings together leading experts, researchers, and medical professionals to discuss cutting-edge treatments and future directions in autism therapy. Prof. Mike Chan’s session will highlight real-world case studies, groundbreaking research, and the evolving role of stem cell therapy in transforming ASD care with case studies of children treated with Stem Cell Therapy (SCT).

A Vision for the Future

Prof. Mike Chan’s lifelong dedication to autism treatment is transforming the landscape of bioregenerative medicine . His pioneering precursor stem cell therapy protocols, international collaborations, and humanitarian initiatives are driving a global shift in how autism is understood and treated.

“Progress is key,” says Prof. Mike Chan. With the right approach, we can help children with autism reach their fullest potential. The future of autism therapy lies in precision medicine, targeted neurological interventions, and global collaboration. Our mission is to ensure that no child is left behind.”

With Baoding emerging as a hub for autism research , the launch of a world-class stem cell therapy laboratory, the future of autism treatment is brighter than ever.





Empowering Minds – Prof. Mike Chan launches a book series on Autism and Stem Cell Therapy, providing families and medical professionals with valuable insights. Available at the European Wellness online bookstore: https://european-wellness.eu/books/.

About European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG)

European Wellness is a global leader in regenerative medicine and integrated healthcare solutions, with a mission to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being. With a network of 46 premier centers and a team of highly skilled, multi-national doctors from around the world, the organisation is at the forefront of the wellness revolution, delivering innovative and personalized treatments to clients worldwide.

Press inquiries

European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG)

https://european-wellness.eu/

Justin Chew & Gerald Chuah

Email: media@european-wellness.com

Tel: +60 88 448 989

European Wellness Premier Center,

Block M, Alamesra, Lorong Plaza Utama 5,

88450 Kota Kinabalu, Sabah,

Malaysia

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b346892d-4df0-4156-a8e1-4f75a52b7add

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08bb0295-abc9-48eb-9fc3-d395ca0a26c4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d4817c7-ce02-454f-9c06-8ce56466e0f3

Prof. Mike Chan captivates medical professionals at Baoding Children’s Hospital with his lecture on precursor stem cell therapy for autism, sparking dialogue on the future of pediatric healthcare and regenerative medicine in China. Prof. Mike Chan captivates medical professionals at Baoding Children’s Hospital with his lecture on precursor stem cell therapy for autism, sparking dialogue on the future of pediatric healthcare and regenerative medicine in China. Empowering Minds – Prof. Mike Chan launches a book series on Autism and Stem Cell Therapy, providing families and medical professionals with valuable insights. Available at the European Wellness online bookstore: https://european-wellness.eu/books/. Empowering Minds – Prof. Mike Chan launches a book series on Autism and Stem Cell Therapy, providing families and medical professionals with valuable insights. Available at the European Wellness online bookstore: https://european-wellness.eu/books/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.