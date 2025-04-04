PHILIPPINES, April 4 - Press Release

April 4, 2025 TOL thanks Sen. Ejercito's endorsement; acknowledges vita role of BHWs as healthcare frontliners Cebu City - Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino today paid tribute to the country's barangay health workers (BHWs), as he acknowledged their vital role as healthcare frontliners during the COVID-19 pandemic, and for providing a vital link between communities and the public healthcare system. Tolentino was in Cebu City today to attend the celebration of 'BHWs Day' - which gathered thousands of BHWs from different localities all over the province. The event highlighted the Senate's recent passage of Senate Bill No. 2838, the 'Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers,' which aims to grant the sector monthly honoraria, and a package of benefits, including allowances, insurance coverage, and career advancement. Also gracing the event was Senator JV Ejercito, the measure's principal author, who took the opportunity to endorse Tolentino's candidacy. "He is low key, but a brilliant lawyer, a former Mayor of Tagaytay City and Chairman of the MMDA. As our Majority Leader, he was instrumental in the passage of the Magna Carta of BHWs. Your vote will be worth it; let us support Senator Tolentino!" Ejercito told the audience. In response, Tolentino thanked Ejercito, who is also the Upper Chamber's Deputy Majority Leader. Tolentino in his speech said that the contributions of BHWs are often overlooked, but came to light at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "They were the unsung heroes of the pandemic, serving as frontliners assisting in the delivery of healthcare during disasters health emergencies," he pointed out. The senator enumerated the many tasks of BHWs, as follows: health promotion and education, assistance in pre- and postnatal care, immunization and disease prevention, health surveillance, and data collection. All these, he noted, are key components of the public healthcare system. "It is time to elevate their status, including giving them the opportunity to earn civil service eligibility," he added, noting that the long overdue recognition of the sector is embodied in the Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers.

